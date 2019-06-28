Bride's fury after 'child-free wedding' is gatecrashed by husband's cousin's toddlers

28 June 2019, 06:50 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 06:52

One bride wanted a child-free wedding... but her husband's cousin had other ideas (stock image)
One bride wanted a child-free wedding... but her husband's cousin had other ideas (stock image). Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Venting on Reddit, the bride claimed that her husband's cousin brought her two youngsters to purposefully spite her - and that they ruined her big day.

A bride claims her big day was ruined after her new husband's cousin brought her toddlers to her child-free wedding.

The anonymous woman, believed to be from the US, took to Reddit to ask for advice after her "passive aggressive" in-law defied her requests for a grown-ups only wedding day.

Explaining that the couple had made it clear throughout their two-year engagement that it would be a no kids wedding, she added: "We made it very clear we did not want kids at the wedding.

Read more: Bride-to-be flashes engagement ring... but people are just grossed out by her NAILS

The original post from Reddit outlined the poor relationship between the two women
The original post from Reddit outlined the poor relationship between the two women. Picture: Reddit

"In fact, the wedding reception was at a casino and kids couldn’t come.

"We made one exception though. My niece and nephew who were the flower girl and ring bearer were in the wedding and were invited. Everyone else knew about no kids.

"Fast forward, in the middle of the ceremony, I hear kids crying. I know it was not my niece and nephew, they are 10 and 6 years old.

"At the end of the ceremony, I see that it was my SO [significant other] cousin who brought her 2 little kids (ages 3 and 1)."

Read more: Infertile bride rages after guests give her BABY ITEMS as a wedding present

The anonymous poster was furious with her disrespectful in-law (stock image)
The anonymous poster was furious with her disrespectful in-law (stock image). Picture: Getty

The poster added that the cousin had never liked her, and even sent them Christmas cards that were addressed just to her partner, as if she didn't exist.

She said: "Am I in the wrong for being mad at them for bringing their kids? They didn’t even ask us if they could, they just showed up with them.

"Have any other brides, friends or family members been involved in a similar situation? Anything I could do now about the situation?

"Let them know we are super p***ed or drop it?"

Read more: Bridezilla slammed for asking wedding guests to cover up their tattoos

Screaming kids can ruin a wedding - but some parents think it's rude not to include them (stock image)
Screaming kids can ruin a wedding - but some parents think it's rude not to include them (stock image). Picture: Getty

The scenario sparked a lively debate in the comments, with one woman sharing a similar scenario.

She wrote: "I had a childfree wedding. I got married nearly 7 years after most of my friends and family that are my age.

"When I went to their weddings, I wasn’t even allowed to bring a date because, even when I was dating, I was considered single. They did it to save money because they got married young.

"It sucks being one of the only people at a wedding without a date, but whatever. I reminded the complainers of this, and the I said, 'So, I wasn’t even allowed a date at your wedding, but now I’m supposed to have you, your husband, your loud-ass misbehaving 5 year old, your runny nosed toddler, and your newborn at mine?

"'The toddler, who a year ago, screamed during all of Becky’s wedding ceremony, and the 5 year old that thought getting up and running around stealing food off peoples plates and knocking stuff off tables at the reception was cute?'”

Others encouraged the furious bride to go out of her way to further sour the relationship with her new cousin-in-law, or even better to have a showdown at the next family event.

Should young kids go to weddings? Have your say in our poll below.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Mothercare's interesting choice raised eyebrows

Mothercare slammed for selling sexy corsets aimed at mums who've just given birth
Hayley Tamaddon hit back after being body shamed on Twitter

Pregnant Hayley Tamaddon, 42, hits back after being shamed for showing her bump

TV & Movies

A mum was shamed for not giving £40 to the nursery collection

Mum ‘humiliated’ by parents after she couldn’t afford £40 for nursery teacher's gift
Many councils offer a school uniform grant from low income families

How to find out if you qualify for a FREE £150 school uniform grant
Can you work it out?

Mum shares 'unfair' question on daughter's homework - and nobody can work out the answer

Trending on Heart

The journalist was praised for being a "genuine friend" to the Heart FM presenter following her bitter fallout with Phillip Schofield.

Piers Morgan DEFENDS Amanda Holden as Phillip Schofield row rages on

Celebrities

Nicola Bonn reveals how you can get yourself in a better headspace (stock image)

Five ways to improve your mental wellbeing from aromatherapy to dry brushing

Beauty

Fans of this product claim it has transformed their skin

What makes Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair so special?

Beauty

Love Island saw a double dumping last night

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 22, recap

TV & Movies

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Michael Griffiths

TV & Movies