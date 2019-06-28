Bride's fury after 'child-free wedding' is gatecrashed by husband's cousin's toddlers

One bride wanted a child-free wedding... but her husband's cousin had other ideas (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Venting on Reddit, the bride claimed that her husband's cousin brought her two youngsters to purposefully spite her - and that they ruined her big day.

A bride claims her big day was ruined after her new husband's cousin brought her toddlers to her child-free wedding.

The anonymous woman, believed to be from the US, took to Reddit to ask for advice after her "passive aggressive" in-law defied her requests for a grown-ups only wedding day.

Explaining that the couple had made it clear throughout their two-year engagement that it would be a no kids wedding, she added: "We made it very clear we did not want kids at the wedding.

The original post from Reddit outlined the poor relationship between the two women. Picture: Reddit

"In fact, the wedding reception was at a casino and kids couldn’t come.

"We made one exception though. My niece and nephew who were the flower girl and ring bearer were in the wedding and were invited. Everyone else knew about no kids.

"Fast forward, in the middle of the ceremony, I hear kids crying. I know it was not my niece and nephew, they are 10 and 6 years old.

"At the end of the ceremony, I see that it was my SO [significant other] cousin who brought her 2 little kids (ages 3 and 1)."

The anonymous poster was furious with her disrespectful in-law (stock image). Picture: Getty

The poster added that the cousin had never liked her, and even sent them Christmas cards that were addressed just to her partner, as if she didn't exist.

She said: "Am I in the wrong for being mad at them for bringing their kids? They didn’t even ask us if they could, they just showed up with them.

"Have any other brides, friends or family members been involved in a similar situation? Anything I could do now about the situation?

"Let them know we are super p***ed or drop it?"

Screaming kids can ruin a wedding - but some parents think it's rude not to include them (stock image). Picture: Getty

The scenario sparked a lively debate in the comments, with one woman sharing a similar scenario.

She wrote: "I had a childfree wedding. I got married nearly 7 years after most of my friends and family that are my age.

"When I went to their weddings, I wasn’t even allowed to bring a date because, even when I was dating, I was considered single. They did it to save money because they got married young.

"It sucks being one of the only people at a wedding without a date, but whatever. I reminded the complainers of this, and the I said, 'So, I wasn’t even allowed a date at your wedding, but now I’m supposed to have you, your husband, your loud-ass misbehaving 5 year old, your runny nosed toddler, and your newborn at mine?

"'The toddler, who a year ago, screamed during all of Becky’s wedding ceremony, and the 5 year old that thought getting up and running around stealing food off peoples plates and knocking stuff off tables at the reception was cute?'”

Others encouraged the furious bride to go out of her way to further sour the relationship with her new cousin-in-law, or even better to have a showdown at the next family event.

