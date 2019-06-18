Bridezilla slammed for asking guests to cover their tattoos for their wedding

18 June 2019, 17:10

A wedding guest was asked to cover her tattoos
A wedding guest was asked to cover her tattoos. Picture: GETTY

The bride-to-be warned the guest that she will be refused entry to the wedding venue if she doesn't change her style.

A wedding guest was left horrified when the bride-to-be insisted she would have to cover her tattoos and change her hair colour - or risk being denied entry.

Explosive text messages were uploaded to social media after the bride-to-be took an issue with the guest's blue hair and extensive arm tattoos - which she claimed would clash with her perfectly curated theme for the big day.

The bridezilla asked: "We've put a lot of work into our theme and I'm sorry but your look clashes with it."

She went on to ask the guest to consider spraying her hair a different colour for the night and offering to send suggestions for long-sleeve dresses, adding: "I just want it to all look perfect."

The stunned guest shared the text messages on social media
The stunned guest shared the text messages on social media. Picture: Facebook
The Bridezilla didn't hold back her opinions
The Bridezilla didn't hold back her opinions. Picture: Facebook
The bride claimed she wanted the wedding day to be 'perfect'
The bride claimed she wanted the wedding day to be 'perfect'. Picture: GETTY

The guest agreed that she would look into temporary options to change her hair colour, but argued it would be far too hot to wear a jacket or long-sleeve dress.

The Bridezilla's shock rant continued as she said the guest's money issues "aren't my problem" and that she would "ruin" wedding photos.

She finished her argument, ranting: "You're very pretty normally but your look doesn't work for my wedding and it is very fair to ask you to do something simple so that my day is perfect."

Friends and family of the stunned guest rallied around to support her and to reassure her that she isn't in the wrong.

The guest then shared the text messages on her Facebook page, telling friends that she will tell the groom-to-be in a couple weeks when they meet up.

Friends and family rallied around to support the guest
Friends and family rallied around to support the guest. Picture: Facebook

