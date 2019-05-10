Infertile bride furious with guest for gifting her a pregnancy test, dummies and baby grows

10 May 2019, 11:07

An infertile bride was left puzzled when a wedding guest gave her baby-themed gifts
An infertile bride was left puzzled when a wedding guest gave her baby-themed gifts. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The infertile bride shared her thoughts on Twitter and she was not happy with the insensitive guest

An infertile bride has slammed an insensitive wedding guest for giving her a pregnancy test, dummies and onesies as a wedding gift.

And what makes the situation worse is that the guest apparently knew that the bride in question couldn't have children and has asked people not to bring it up.

The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was
The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was. Picture: Getty

The original post expressing frustration towards the rude guest was on Twitter, which was screen grabbed and shared on a wedding shaming group on Facebook.

She wrote on Twitter: "Someone gave me a pregnancy test, pacifiers, and onesies as a wedding gift and that is just super inappropriate?

"Even if I wanted children (which I don’t) I am infertile and a gift like that is extremely insensitive."

The American bride went on to explain that the guests all know that she is infertile and also doesn't want children, but that she is constantly told that she is "selfish" for thinking that way.

However, she went on to explain that she is a Mormon and that in her religion there's a huge emphasis on having a large family.

In Mormon culture there's a huge emphasis on having children, but commenters argues that it was no excuse for the rude gift
In Mormon culture there's a huge emphasis on having children, but commenters argues that it was no excuse for the rude gift. Picture: PA

Still pretty rude though, right?

She continued: "They keep telling me over and over again, I’ll change my mind or that I’m being selfish and immature for not having kids. I have repeatedly asked them to not bring it up."

Members of the Facebook group engaged with the post and shared their opinion of the peculiar present.

One said: "This is incredibly weird and unacceptable, nothing would make that okay as a wedding gift."

Others chimed in saying that they'd received similar gifts at their own wedding, but in this situation is was different, as the bride had openly declared that she did not want any baby-related gifts.

