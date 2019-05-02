Woman on MumsNet slammed for getting Hollywood wax before giving birth

The lady posted on MumsNet to check if she was out of line. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The pregnant lady took to the forum to ask if she was "nuts"

A mum-to-be has posted on parenting forum MumsNet about her pregnancy dilemma.

The torn lady, known only as Natasha, has asked others for their opinion on her getting a Hollywood wax before she gives birth as she wants to feel "nice and clean" down there.

The mum-to-be called Natasha wanted to know if she was nuts. Picture: PA

Her post read: "Am I nuts to have a Hollywood was at 38 weeks I've had them lots of times but not during pregnancy?"

She continued: "I ended up getting my other half to shave me about two weeks ago and I just want to feel nice and clean (personal preference) I'm having a C-section so it's not about lots of people seeing my lady area.

"It's just for me. Plus this is my 4th baby and first C-section so I have no worries about doctors seeing down there".

Natasha had mixed responses on her post, with some encouraging her to go for it but others have stated that she is in fact, nuts.

Natasha got mixed responses to her query. Picture: MumsNet

Sinead gave a kind answer, saying: "Do whatever makes you feel comfortable. Total bush or all off - who really cares? Good luck ".

Another called ParrotWithACarrot added: "Go for it but be prepared for it to hurt a bit more.

"I remember the discomfort and frustration of not being able to see or position myself properly to epilate properly at the end of my pregnancy.

"I’m too much of a wimp to wax but if you can do it, go for it I say!"

Others were critical, with one named EddieMairsWife quipping: "Why would you feel dirty if unwaxed? Don't you wash?"