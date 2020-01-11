Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

The bride tied her one-month-old to her dress. Picture: Getty/Reddit

A bride's 2014 photo reignites shock as people see viral image of her infant riding on her wedding dress for the first time.

A Reddit user reposted the photo of a bride walking down the aisle with a baby on the back of her dress, sparking disbelief.

"Please, God, tell me that is not a living baby..." wrote one redditer

"And if it is, wtf...no one running after her to save the baby?"



Bride and baby walk down the aisle. Picture: Reddit

The original photo is from a Tennessee, USA, wedding that had been posted on Facebook. The profile has since been deleted. After the photo of the couple and their daughter went viral in June 2014 the bride made a statement on Facebook in which she assures people her one-month-old baby was "awake and well secured on my train.

"We had our hearts in Christ which covers all!!"



She explains, "The answer is we do what we want when we want long as Jesus on our side everything worked out fine and gone [sic] continue to be fine."

