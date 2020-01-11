Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

11 January 2020, 12:50 | Updated: 11 January 2020, 12:53

The bride tied her one-month-old to her dress
The bride tied her one-month-old to her dress. Picture: Getty/Reddit

A bride's 2014 photo reignites shock as people see viral image of her infant riding on her wedding dress for the first time.

A Reddit user reposted the photo of a bride walking down the aisle with a baby on the back of her dress, sparking disbelief.

"Please, God, tell me that is not a living baby..." wrote one redditer

"And if it is, wtf...no one running after her to save the baby?"

Read more: Woman bans sister from wedding party as her broken arm sling would 'ruin photos'

Bride and baby walk down the aisle.
Bride and baby walk down the aisle. Picture: Reddit

The original photo is from a Tennessee, USA, wedding that had been posted on Facebook. The profile has since been deleted. After the photo of the couple and their daughter went viral in June 2014 the bride made a statement on Facebook in which she assures people her one-month-old baby was "awake and well secured on my train.

"We had our hearts in Christ which covers all!!"

Read more: Mum spends £4k attending wedding to be told her baby isn't invited

She explains, "The answer is we do what we want when we want long as Jesus on our side everything worked out fine and gone [sic] continue to be fine."

Read more: Bride cancels wedding after collecting £23,000 in donations, but keeps the cash and asks for more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sheeran is among the top wedding songs for 2019

The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman
School pets, yay or nay?

Mumsnet row erupts over school’s plan to get a pet dog... with some claiming owning a furry mutt is ‘bad for the environment’
A Mrs Hinch fan shares her hack for keeping bins smelling fresh.

Mum shares genius hack to keep bins smelling fresh using just a sanitary towel and Zoflora

Celebrities

Severe wind and rain is set to hit the UK

UK weather: More snow to hit Britain after plummeting temperatures and gale force winds
You've been storing your bras wrong your entire life

You should never fold your bras in your drawer, lingerie expert reveals

Trending on Heart

Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return

Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return

TV & Movies

The monster's identity is still under wraps

Who is The Masked Singer's Monster? Theories and odds on the contestant

TV & Movies

Love Island: The Morning After is back for 2020

How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast
The professional was fearing she'd really injured herself

Dancing on Ice pro Vanessa Bauer fears she's 'broken her face' after slamming face first into wall

Dancing On Ice 2020

Caroline Flack won't be hosting Love Island when it returns this Sunday

Is Caroline Flack returning to Love Island? ITV reveal door is 'open' for presenter

TV & Movies

A royal biographer was interrupted by her cat

Hilarious moment royal biographer’s live interview is gatecrashed by her pet Alsatian

TV & Movies