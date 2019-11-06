Bride cancels wedding after collecting £23k of donations - but keeps all the cash and asks for more

A bride has been slammed after she cancelled her wedding day - but decided to keep £23k donations from her friends and family.

The average wedding cost in the UK is around £25,000, with couples choosing to spend more and more money on venues, dresses and catering.

So it’s no surprise some people rely on donations from family and friends to get their perfect day.

But one bride has been blasted after she managed to raise a whopping $30,000 (£23,000) from her nearest and dearest to fund her big day, only to cancel it and keep the money.

The bizarre incident was revealed in a Tweet - which has now gone viral - which shows a Facebook post by the bride where she updated guests that she and her fiancé had decided to cancel their upcoming winter wedding.

The bride wrote: "After much reflection and tear-filled conversation with our closest family members, we have decided to cancel our upcoming winter wedding.

"We thank each and every one of your for your generous donations to our money fund. Can you believe we have raised over $30,000??? Unbelievable!!!

"Don't worry, the money you've donated will not be spent in vain but rather used towards a honeymoon in the coming months."

She added: "After a honeymoon we will announce a new wedding date and re-open our money fund for any further gifts! Weddings are expensive.

"Please stay tuned! In the meantime, I'll be updating our gift fund registry on Amazon if anyone would like to gift us something to take on a honeymoon."

It’s fair to say wedding guests were not impressed with the confession, as one person commented: "Is this a joke??? After raking in $30k you decide to be greedy and use it all for yourselves?"

A different family member said: "You aren't responding to my calls or texts so I'm just going to tell you: You are to return my more than generous $12,000 donation on behalf of the family in one week.

"If on 13/11/2019 I do not see the money, in my bank account, I will be seeing you in court. This is unacceptable and is betrayal towards your family members."

However, the bride later hit back at her relatives, telling them she could do what she wanted with the cash.

"You chose to DONATE to ME," she said.

“If I want to use the money who cares how? I told you the wedding is getting rescheduled not cancelled.”

The woman later updated her Facebook followers, saying she was so stressed she had to go to the doctors for "urgent care".

The bride went on to claim that the medical bill was very expensive and she was forced to use $2,000 of the donations to cover it.

After asking her guests not to contact her for a while, she added: "Once I recover I will decide when we can all talk in person to discuss the situation.

"In the meantime, please consider donating any spa or personal care items to my home address if you even care about me at all."