Why October's 'Hunter's Moon' is one of the most special of 2024

The Hunter's Moon is back for October 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When can you see October's supermoon the Hunter's Moon? And where did it get its name from? Here's everything you need to know including why it's the most special of 2024.

If you're mesmerised and fascinated by all things moon-related and astrology then you are in for a treat this week as the Hunter's Moon returns to our skies.

Potentially lasting for three days, this October supermoon is one of the best and strongest of the year and if you happen to be out and about on these nights, it's one you certainly can't miss.

This comes as a real treat for astrology lovers as right now, Earth also has two moons thanks to an asteroid that has joined our planet's orbit momentarily.

Here's everything you need to know about October's Hunter's Moon from where it gets it name, when it's going to be visible and why its's so special.

October's full moon is a supermoon in 2024. Picture: Getty

When can you see October's supermoon the 'Hunter's Moon'?

In 2024, the Hunter's Moon will grace our skies from midday on Thursday 17th October at round 12:26pm. Of course, its visibility will be best when the sun sets which is forecast for around 6pm.

The full moon this month will be visible for around three days meaning the 19th could be you last chance to see it until 2025.

According to the Met Office weather forecast too, the conditions for seeing the Hunter's Moon on the 17th are ideal are clear skies are predicted.

Why is October's moon called the 'Hunter's Moon'?

Each full moon, and there are normally 12 a year, has its own nickname and for October, this is the 'Hunter's Moon'.

This month's full moon gets its name from Native American culture, as many of the other names do throughout the year too.

The Hunter's Moon gets its name as Native American tribes would use this time of year to gather as much meat to last them through the winter months.

The next full moon in the calendar will fall on November 27, called the Beaver Moon.

The Hunter's Moon is one of the brightest of the year making it one to watch out for. Picture: Getty

Why is the 'Hunter Moon' so special?

Unlike all the other full moons in the calendar, this October moon is the brightest of all of them in 12 months.

It is also the third of four back-to-back super moons.

What is a supermoon?

You'll often notice how some moons are brighter or bigger than others and they are usually a supermoon.

They happen when Earth's Moon is closest to us, appearing brighter and bigger than normal. In fact, they're usually up to 15% brighter and 30% bigger.