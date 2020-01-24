Puppy with 'Disney character eyes' goes viral as people swoon over her long lashes

24 January 2020, 16:38

Winnie's Instagram page may only have 27 posts, but it has already bought in a massive following of 305,000 people. Picture: Instagram/winnie_thecocker
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This adorable cocker spaniel has became an Internet sensation, and it's not hard to see why.

Winnie the cocker spaniel is quickly becoming everyone's favourite new dog on Instagram.

The pup, who was born in October 2019, has gone viral as people swoon over her 'Disney princess' eyes and long lashes.

READ MORE: These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in Britain, but did your pooch make it onto the list?

Winnie's Instagram page may only have 27 posts, but it has already bought in a massive following of 305,000 people.

The main reason people are swooning over Winnie is because of her long lashes and big eyes, which have been compared to those from a Disney character.

One person commented on her Instagram page: "Omg her eyes look like a Disney character's eyes."

Another wrote: "I cannot even think of any creative compliments i just find happiness in those eyes."

A third posted: "Those eyes look like something out of a Disney movie."

And it appears brands are starting to notice Winnie's gorgeous look, with her owners Ellée and Tom revealing she already has some collaborations under her belt.

View this post on Instagram

Play timeeeee for me! I LOVE my toys😋

A post shared by The Life Of Winnie 🐾 (@winnie_thecocker) on

According to the Mirror, the pair said: "Winnie got popular from a video on the social media TikTok, which shows her eyes nice and clearly.

"From there her audience grew bigger and bigger and she has now got herself doing collaborations with some small/big businesses."

They continued: "Overall Winnie is fun and loving, but very sassy and likes to think she runs the place."

READ MORE: Husky with 'weird' looking eyes finds forever home after going viral

