Husky with 'weird' looking eyes finds forever home after going viral

Jubilee, a four-year-old husky, has found her forever home. Picture: Facebook/Husky House

By Alice Dear

This good girl has finally been re-homed after she was labelled too 'weird' looking to sell.

The gorgeous canine became a viral sensation earlier this year when it was revealed by Husky House her breeder could not sell her as she was too 'weird' looking.

Husky House also revealed that she had been with them for two years now, and had had no interest from people looking to adopt, and no applications.

They said that Jubilee would visit adoption events, but that people would laugh at her and comment on her looks.

Jubilee would visit adoption events, but people would laugh at her and comment on her looks. Picture: Facebook/Husky House

However, Jubilee and her unique look have now been taken in by a new family, and it seems she's gained some siblings as the adopters are already parents to several huskies.

Updating fans on their Facebook page, Husky House wrote: "She has found her forever home with previous Husky House adopters and joins her new fur-siblings in a wonderful new life!"

Jubilee and her unique look have now been taken in by a new family. Picture: Facebook/Husky House

The previous post advertising Jubilee as ready to adopt read: "My name is Jubilee. I’m a 4 year old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time. I came from a “breeder” who couldn’t sell me because he said I was “weird” looking.

"Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.

"I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.

"I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look.

"Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty."

One person that went to visit Jubilee described her as "sweet, gentle and beautiful". Picture: Facebook/Husky House

One person that went to visit Jubilee described her as "sweet, gentle and beautiful".

Many people were quick to share that they loved Jubilee's unique look, and were hoping she would find a new home.

One person wrote: "Jubilee I think your cute little cartoon eyes are so damn adorable ... it’s was makes you, you!"

Another added: "She's so beautiful and I love her eyes."

