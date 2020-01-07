Renters could soon be allowed pets as government undergo 'overhaul' of model tenancy contract

The government are having an "overhaul" of the model tenancy contract, which could be good news for animal lovers.

The Government are said to be looking into ways to help more renters bring animals into their homes.

Currently, only 7 per cent of landlords in the UK advertise their properties as allowing pets, meaning some people have to say goodbye to loved dogs and cats before they move.

With an "overhaul" of the model tenancy contract said to be in place, the government are attempting to help renters live with their animals, under the condition they are well behaved.

According to Kent Live, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick wants to make it easier as pets bring "a huge amount of joy and comfort to people's lives".

The overhaul could mean that landlords have to allow pets in their properties, unless there is good reason, for example, the property being too small.

However, it is important that any decisions made are equal to the landlord's rights to protect their homes from damage.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said of the overhaul: "Pets bring a huge amount of joy and comfort to people’s lives, helping their owner's through difficult times and improving their mental and physical wellbeing.

"It’s a shame that thousands of animal-loving tenants and their children can’t experience this because they rent their homes instead of owning property.

"So, I’m overhauling our model tenancy contract to encourage more landlords to consider opening their doors to responsible pet owners.

"And we will be listening to tenants and landlords to see what more we can do to tackle this issue in a way that is fair to both."

He went on: "This is part of this new government’s mission to improve life for tenants, recognising that more are renting and for longer in life.

"We’ve already taken action, banning unfair letting fees and capping tenancy deposits, saving tenants across England at least £240 million a year, and I will continue to take more steps to secure a better deal for renters up and down the country."

