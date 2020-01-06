Finland to introduce four-day working week and six hour days under new prime minister plans

6 January 2020, 07:09 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 07:11

Sanna Marin has proposed a four day week
Sanna Marin has proposed a four day week. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Finland is set to introduce a four-day working week and six hour days under new plans.

The new Finnish prime minister aims to introduce a flexible working week for the whole country.

Sanna Marin’s planned schedule involves a four-day-week and six-hour working day. 

The 34-year-old - who’s the second youngest head of government in the world - said it would allow workers to spend more time with their families.

Like the UK, in Finland employees usually work for eight hours per day, five days per week. 

Sanna has said: “I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. 

Sanna Marin leads a centre-left coalition with five other parties.
Sanna Marin leads a centre-left coalition with five other parties. Picture: Getty Images

“This could be the next step for us in working life.”

Read More: Love experts say 'Singles Sunday' is the best day of the year to bag a date

The mother-of-one became prime minister in December 2019 and leads a centre-left coalition with five other parties, all of which are headed by women. 

Minister of education Li Andersson, who is the leader of the Left Alliance, has quickly endorsed the idea, saying: “It is important to allow Finnish citizens to work less.

Read More: You can now buy an under-desk hammock that lets you fall asleep at work

“It is not a question of governing with a feminine style but offering help and keeping promises to voters.”

Shorter working weeks have been trialled across the world in plenty of different countries, with neighbouring Sweden having a six-hour-day in place since 2015.

Results have shown that employees are happier, wealthier and more productive, as they are still fully paid.

Meanwhile, a legal company in New Zealand, Perpetual Guardian introduced a four-day work week back in 2018, with founder Andrew Barnes saying the results were remarkable.

He told The AM Show last year: "Our productivity has gone up, our profits have gone up, our staff retention has improved, our stress levels have dropped".

In November, Microsoft Japan also introduced a three-day weekend for their employees.

The results showed that productivity went up by 39.9%, with workers happier and more productive when working shorter weeks.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly's dress is from Chinti and Parker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £295 abstract print midi dress from Chinti and Parker

Celebrities

5th January 2020 is expected to be the busiest day of the year for online dating.

Love experts say 'Singles Sunday' is the best day of the year to bag a date
Most packaged pasta—including spaghetti, linguine and ravioli—is plant-free.

Is pasta vegan? Everything you need to know for Veganuary

Food & Health

The under desk hammock will transform they way you nap

You can now buy an under-desk hammock that lets you fall asleep at work
You can now buy heated blankets that plug into your car for cosy journeys.

You can now get an electric blanket for your car – and it costs less than £10

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash fans think he married Stacey Solomon

Dancing On Ice fans convinced Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon secretly married after spotting ‘wedding ring’

Dancing On Ice 2020

Faye Brookes has gushed over her boyfriend

Faye Brookes gushes over new boyfriend one year after failed Gareth Gates engagement

Celebrities

Dancing On Ice's Trisha and Ben took falls during their first live show

Dancing On Ice viewers left cringing as Trisha Goddard and Ben Hanlin both fall during live show

Dancing On Ice 2020

Lucrezia Millarini will bring a touch of glamour to the ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Lucrezia Millarini?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Libby Clegg MBE is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Is Dancing On Ice star Libby Clegg MBE blind?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Ben Hanlin is the first magician to take part in Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Ben Hanlin's wife and does he have children?

Dancing On Ice 2020