You can now buy an under-desk hammock that lets you fall asleep at work

The under desk hammock will transform they way you nap. Picture: UPLIFT

Everyone needs one of these amazing inventions, they'd be perfect for catching a few z's during your break.

We're all headed back to work after a busy Christmas and New Year period and are undoubtedly still tired from all of the festivities.

Well, for those of you who fancy sneaking a cheeky nap when your boss isn't looking - we've found the most amazing invention - a hammock for under your desk!

The Under Desk Hammock by is manufactured by UPLIFT Desk and is perfect for snoozing when you're not feeling 100 per cent.

It clips via carabiners to a number of different styles of office desks, and comes in two colours, a bright blue or a muted grey shade, so you can pick whichever suits you.

At £42 they're on the pricier side but are definitely something you could stretch to if sleep is a number one priority for you.

Available on the UPLIFT site, you can buy via PayPal, but might have to fork out a few extra quid for shipping as the manufacturer is based in the USA.

We need one of these, ASAP! Picture: UPLIFT

Writing on their site, UPLIFT state you can: "Impress your coworkers and friends with this unique conversation piece, available in either gray or blue.

"Quickly clip the hammock onto the sturdy UPLIFT V2 Frame using the included carabiners—and remove it just as quickly

"No need to drill any holes; just install two anchor plates on the frame using our patent-pending mounting points".

Nodding away in this will be easy. Picture: UPLIFT

They also come in a handy little bag so you can clip and unclip in seconds and take it to your new desk at your new job after you've been sacked for napping on company hours!

Who's going to be picking up one of these?