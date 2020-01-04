Love experts say 'Singles Sunday' is the best day of the year to bag a date

4 January 2020, 16:19

5th January 2020 is expected to be the busiest day of the year for online dating.
5th January 2020 is expected to be the busiest day of the year for online dating.

Looking for romance online? New data says tomorrow is the busiest time for matches and messages.

Love experts have revealed that tomorrow is the most popular day of the year for online dating.

The first Sunday of the New Year is when apps like Tinder, Match.com, Hinge and Inner Circle see a huge spike in users – earning it the nickname 'Singles Sunday'.

The first Sunday of 2020 will see a spike in lonely hearts looking for love.
The first Sunday of 2020 will see a spike in lonely hearts looking for love.

Millions of hopefuls are expected to sign up or log back in on 5th January 2020 as they search for 'the one' among a sea of singletons.

This day last year Hinge announced that 22.5 per cent more people used the app than usual, while Tinder boasted 44million matches in just 24 hours.

Based on 2019's numbers, Match.com has predicted an 80% spike in sign ups, plus over 60milllon messages being sent and more than 600,000 dates being arranged on this lustful day.

Match.com has predicted an 80% surge in new members.
Match.com has predicted an 80% surge in new members.

But don't worry if you're busy tomorrow because 2020's swipe surge isn't only expected to last until midnight.

It turns out the first 31 days of the year are favoured by those giving online dating a go.

Hinge saw a huge increase in lonely hearts using the app in January last year as people went on more than 50 per cent more dates than any other month.

Tinder also reported a boost in bachelors and bachelorettes looking for love during 'cuffing season'.

Inner Circle revealed its member numbers had shot up by 26 per cent in January, with users matching 30 per cent more often, sending 20 per cent more messages.

The app's CEO, David Vermeulen, said: "This goes to show that singles have the best chance of getting a date and meeting someone in the new year if they are active on Dating Sunday."

If you really want to up your chances of finding a partner, the research predicted peak time at around 11pm tomorrow so get cosy in bed and start swiping!

