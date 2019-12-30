Jessie J breaks silence following split from Channing Tatum as actor joins dating app

The pair broke up last month after over a year together. Picture: Instgram

The singer-songwriter posted a quote about healing and 'delayed emotions'.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum's seemingly perfect relationship came to and end last month, after the pair had been dating for just over a year and relocated to the British countryside together, and Jessie's spoken out about the split for the first time yesterday.

American actor and dancer Channing, 39, known for his title role in Magic Mike was smitten with Price Tag singer Jessie, 31, and the couple regularly posted pictures of each other, but they called it quits late November, with a source telling Us Weekly: "Channing and Jessie broke up about a month ago.

After a year together, Jessie and Channing put and end to their relationship. Picture: Instagram

"They are still really close and still good friends."

People also added that the decision to part ways was a mutual one, explaining: "There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways."

While Channing is already reportedly on dating app Raya according to US site Us Weekly, and has a saucy bio reading "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry 🤷‍♂️", Jessie has flown rather under the radar.

However, she broke her silence yesterday with two separate text posts on her Instagram story, one of which was a regrammed post... so cryptic.

The two posts were on Jessie's Instagram stories yesterday. Picture: Instagram

The star first posted "Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun."

And she followed it up with: "Love yourself a little extra right now.

"You're learning, healing, growing, and discovering yourself all at once. It's about to get magical for you."

While she's not explicitly mentioned his name, the quotes about "delayed emotions" and loving yourself a little extra following a breakup are no coincidence.