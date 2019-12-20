Channing Tatum and Jessie J ‘split just months after wedding rumours'

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly split. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have reportedly split after just over a year of dating.

They were one of the most unexpected celebrity couples of 2019, but now Jessie J and Channing Tatum have seemingly broken up.

According to US Weekly, the pair are still on good terms despite calling things quits, with the source explaining: "Channing and Jessie broke up about a month ago.

"They are still really close and still good friends."

News that 31-year-old Jessie and 39-year-old Channing were dating first broke in October last year.

Choosing to keep their romance low-key, the couple enjoyed a few public appearances, with Magic Mike star Channing going to watch Jessie perform in concert several times.

Writing on his Instagram page, Channing previously told his followers: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

British singer Jessie was also spotted cheering her ex on at the launch of his London Magic Mike show last November.

Earlier this year, there were even reports of wedding bells, with a source telling New! magazine in March: “Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength lately, which has really taken their friends by surprise.

“In fact, things have got so serious they’ve even discussed getting hitched, which isn’t too surprising when you consider that Channing is a really mature guy who knows exactly what he wants.”

The pair also shocked fans when they moved in together earlier this year in her mansion in Bury St. Edmonds, Suffolk.

However, after the shock split it looks like Channing is already moving on as it’s been reported he’s joined an exclusive dating app in a bid to find love.

A source told RadarOnline: “Channing’s new profile popped up for LA users of the app last week, it’s full of sexy photos and he’s been very active on it.

“Nobody can quite believe he’s moving on so quickly.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split in April 2018. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Channing and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan announced they were divorcing at the start of 2018 following nine years of marriage.

The former couple - who share six-year-old daughter Everly - have remained close ever since.

Step Up star Jenna is now dating Broadway star Steve Kazee and they are expecting their first child together.