Channing Tatum is 'very supportive' of ex Jenna Dewan's pregnancy with new beau Steve Kazee

25 September 2019, 11:00 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 11:02

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her second child
Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her second child. Picture: Instagram/PA

Jenna Dewan recently announced that she's expecting a baby with her boyfriend Steve Kazee

Channing Tatum is said to be 'happy and very supportive' of his ex-wife Jenna Dewan's pregnancy news.

Jenna, 38, is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee, 43, and she reportedly told her ex-husband Channing Tatum before publicly announcing the news earlier this week.

Channing and Jenna announced their split last year
Channing and Jenna announced their split last year. Picture: PA

A source told E! News: "Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive."

Jenna and Steve announced their happy news to People magazine, saying: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

Jenna and Channing share six-year-old daughter Everly together, and announced their amicable split last year.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a join statement saying: "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love each other, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

View this post on Instagram

Speaking of peace....❤️

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

"We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Channing Tatum recently moved to the UK to be with his new girlfriend Jessie J, 31.

A source previously told The Sun of their relationship: "Jessie and Channing's relationship has been going from strength to strength. 

"They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they're in the UK, they find London quite intense so enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the countryside.

