Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter admits she eats roadkill and uses YouTube tutorials to skin them

24 September 2019, 13:19

Janet admitted that she was unbothered about eating roadkill
Janet admitted that she was unbothered about eating roadkill. Picture: ITV

Her fellow panellists were gobsmacked by the shock statement made by the TV presenter.

Janet Street-Porter made a shocking statement whilst speaking on today's episode of Loose Women.

The 72-year-old presenter and media personality was taking part in a debate with Brenda Edwards and Saira Khan, led by Christine Lampard about whether or not eating meat should be criminalised.

Brenda was NOT impressed by Janet's admission
Brenda was NOT impressed by Janet's admission. Picture: ITV

While Saira and Brenda both agreed that we need to cut down our meat consumption as it's harmful for both our bodies and the environment, Janet wasn't having any of it.

The former journalist agreed that "vegetables could actually be worse for you than meat" and she sees no problem with eating it.

Then came her shocking statement that she eats roadkill, such as deer, as they're already dead and would go to waste otherwise.

Janet's co-panelists were horrified by her admission, with Brenda staring at her open-mouthed.

They thought she was joking at first, but Janet said that she just takes a look at YouTube tutorials about the best way to eat the meat.

This isn't the first time the star made the admission, after hitting headlines in April 2017 for admitting she's eaten rabbit roadkill to Gino D'Acampo.

She said: "Yeah, I eat rabbit. I eat roadkill rabbit.

"Gino, if I see a dead rabbit on the road, I'd skin it and eat it".

The star didn't think cutting out meat was necessary
The star didn't think cutting out meat was necessary. Picture: ITV

Viewers of the show couldn't believe what they'd heard on the show today, with many taking to Twitter to air their opinions on Janet's decision to eat animals off the side of the road.

One said: "Janet eats roadkill did she have hedgehog for breakfast" and another joked: "Someone: you are what you eat. Janet: I eat roadkill.....yep!"

