Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with baby Archie for the first time on Royal Tour
25 September 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 11:10
The couple took baby Archie out to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their Royal Tour of South Africa.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted fans as they shared footage of their son, baby Archie Harrison, going to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their Royal Tour of South Africa, where they have kept the four-month-old out of the public eye, until now.
Sharing a video on their Instagram story, Duchess Meghan carried the smiling baby as Harry escorted them to a room to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
In the footage, baby Archie was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue dungarees as he giggled at the camera.
Sussex Royal added the caption “Arch meets Archie!” on the video.
The couple met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, at one of Cape Town’s oldest buildings, The Old Granary.
Sharing a picture of the moment on their Instagram account later, Sussex Royal wrote: "This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.
"The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.
"Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world."
This is the first time the public have seen baby Archie since he was pictured with mother Meghan at a game of polo that Harry was playing.
Before that, the public had been treated to images of the baby during his private christening in Windsor.