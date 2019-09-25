Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with baby Archie for the first time on Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their son, Archie. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The couple took baby Archie out to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their Royal Tour of South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted fans as they shared footage of their son, baby Archie Harrison, going to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their Royal Tour of South Africa, where they have kept the four-month-old out of the public eye, until now.

Sharing a video on their Instagram story, Duchess Meghan carried the smiling baby as Harry escorted them to a room to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Baby Archie looked the spitting image of Prince Harry during their outing. Picture: PA

The couple took the little one to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Picture: Sussex Royal

Prince Harry looked so proud as he placed a loving arm around Meghan. Picture: Sussex Royal

In the footage, baby Archie was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue dungarees as he giggled at the camera.

Sussex Royal added the caption “Arch meets Archie!” on the video.

The couple met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, at one of Cape Town’s oldest buildings, The Old Granary.

This is the first time the public have seen Archie on the Royal Tour. Picture: Sussex Royal

Archbishop Desmond Tutu kissed baby Archie on the forehead. Picture: PA

Sharing a picture of the moment on their Instagram account later, Sussex Royal wrote: "This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.

"The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.

"Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world."

Prince Harry looked so proud during the trip. Picture: PA

The Duchess held baby Archie close as they walked to meet the Archbishop. Picture: Sussex Royal

This is the first time the public have seen baby Archie since he was pictured with mother Meghan at a game of polo that Harry was playing.

Before that, the public had been treated to images of the baby during his private christening in Windsor.