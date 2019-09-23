Meghan Markle in hysterics over Prince Harry’s dancing as they join in with performance on Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were good sports as they joined in the dancing. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex couldn’t hold in her laughter as she and Prince Harry joined the dancers in Cape Town during the first stop of their Royal Tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at their first stop of the Royal Tour of South Africa today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their son, Archie, at home as they visited The Justice Desk in Nyanga, a workshop for children which educates them about rights, self-awareness and safety.

READ MORE: Meghan and Harry hug and play with children during the first stop of their Royal Tour

During their visit, the couple were shown some traditional dancing by some of the young women at the event, and even joined in themselves at one point.

The former Suits actress was left in hysterics as she watched her husband show off his limited dance skills, while she was beaconed into the dancing by another girl.

In footage shared on Twitter, Meghan proved she’s got rhythm as she held hands with one dancer, two stepping to the music.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all giggles as they danced with the professionals. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her rhythm with one of the dancers. Picture: Getty

Poor Harry was left without a dance partner at one point, which tickled the Duchess, but was quickly met with a woman who he swayed with to the beat.

Before dancing broke out, the couple spent some time chatting to the children and parents who are participating in projects run by The Justice Desk.

The Duke of Sussex encouraged his wife to join in. Picture: PA

Meghan and Harry participated in a children’s workshop by The Justice Desk in Nyanga, which educates them about rights, self-awareness and safety.

The pair looked in their element as they greeted the well-wishers, and embraced the children with open arms.

The Duchess of Sussex even wore an accessory as a nod to the charity around her wrist, wearing a handmade bead bracelet which read ‘JUSTICE’.

Meghan Markle couldn't help but laugh at her husband's dancing skills. Picture: PA

This is the couple's second Royal Tour, having visited Australia and New Zealand last year, shortly after announcing their first pregnancy.

Less than a year later and the couple have embarked on their second tour, with baby Archie joining them on their travels.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's outfit details from the first day of tour revealed