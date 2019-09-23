Meghan Markle wears chic tribal printed midi dress and bargain £80 wedges for first Royal Tour appearance

Meghan wore her much loved wedges which are currently available. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The stunning Duchess wore a bold printed dress for her first day of the South African Royal Tour.

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous today as she made her first appearance on the Royal Tour with Prince Harry.

The 38-year-old Duchess paired a black and white tribal dress with some black and rattan wedges to visit the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa this afternoon and looked utterly flawless.

Meghan's dress was the perfect choice for the African weather. Picture: PA

The bold dress hasn't been pictured on Meghan before, but it's from a Fair Trade African brand called Maya Miko, and 'the Meghan effect' has already caused the dress to sell out.

Dalitso Maxi Wrap Dress in Black and White DNA, price unknown from Maya Miko

The stunning dress has already sold out. Picture: Maya Miko

Style icon Meghan wore her favourite trusty wedges from brand Castaner, available on Net-a-Porter.

You can snap up the gorgeous staple footwear right now as they're available in a variety of shades and patterns for only £80, and they run in sizes five to 11.

Castaner Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, £80 from Net-a-Porter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended The Justice Desk, which is a workshop for which educates them about rights, self-awareness and safety and left baby Archie at home, although he has flown with his parents to Africa for the tour.

The wedges are currently available. Picture: Net-a-Porter

Meghan wore a handmade bracelet saying Justice, a nod to the event they were attending. Picture: Getty

Meghan wore a bracelet that says "Justice", a lovely nod to the workshop she was attending and a small detail some might miss.

She styled her hair in her usual slicked back ponytail, and wore some small silver stud earrings to compliment the look, along with a dainty silver necklace.

The royal has nailed the natural glam look when it comes to makeup as she wore a light complexion with some bronzer, a nude lip and her trademark smoky eye, quite possibly created with her favourite eyeliner, Mac's Teddy.