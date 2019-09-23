Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embrace children as they arrive in Nyanga for first engagement of royal tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Cape Town. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they arrived in Cape Town to kick off the Royal Tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their Royal Tour of South Africa today by visiting Nyanga township in South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left baby Archie at home as they arrived at The Justice Desk in Nyanga, a workshop for children which educates them about rights, self-awareness and safety.

As they arrived at the event, the couple were met with smiling faces as they interacted with the children in the crowd.

Meghan Markle embraced the children as they arrived in Cape Town. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry also let his playful side out as they arrived at their first engagement. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured hugging one child, as the Duke held hands and played with another, showing off his much-loved cheeky side.

The couple held hands as they arrived, but shortly separated to converse with the crowds, placing loving hands on the well-wishers and talking about the work of The Justice Desk.

For the occasion, Meghan looked stunning in a black and white tribal print dress and black wedges, as she wore her hair slicked back and her makeup natural.

The Duchess also sported what looks like a handmade bracelet with the beads spelling 'JUSTICE', paying tribute to the organisation they were visiting and supporting today.

Prince Harry dressed smart-casual for the event in a white shirt and dark chinos.

The couple met and conversed with the children as will as the parents who are participating in projects run by The Justice Desk.

Meghan Markle looked beautiful in a black and white tribal print dress. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex embraced one child with a hug. Picture: PA

This is the royal couple's second tour since their wedding, and the first where they have been joined by their son, Archie.

Earlier this month, Harry shared his excitement for the trip, writing on the Sussex Royal Instagram page: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me.

"Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”