These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in Britain, but did your pooch make it onto the list?
31 January 2019, 17:07
Dogs are a man (and woman's) best friend, but which breed do Britain love the most?
ITV’s Britain’s Favourite Dogs – hosted by Sara Cox and Ben Fogle – lifted the lid on the most loved breeds this week.
The show used a survey to find the results using 10,000 members of the public.
Last year the Labrador trumped the list – but has it make it to number one again? Take a look:
10. Mixed breeds
9. Golden Retriever
8. German Shepherd
7. Border Collie
6. Boxer
5. Cocker Spaniel
4. Springer Spaniel
3. Labrador
2. Cockapoo
1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier