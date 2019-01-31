These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in Britain, but did your pooch make it onto the list?

31 January 2019, 17:07

10 top dog breeds
10 top dog breeds. Picture: Getty

Dogs are a man (and woman's) best friend, but which breed do Britain love the most?

ITV’s Britain’s Favourite Dogs – hosted by Sara Cox and Ben Fogle – lifted the lid on the most loved breeds this week.

The show used a survey to find the results using 10,000 members of the public.

Last year the Labrador trumped the list – but has it make it to number one again? Take a look:

10. Mixed breeds

mixed breed dog
Mixed breed dogs came in at 10. Picture: Getty

9. Golden Retriever

golden retriever
The Golden Retriever remains a firm favourite . Picture: Getty

8. German Shepherd

German shepherd
The German Shepherd has made it onto the top 10. Picture: Getty

7. Border Collie

Border collie
Border Collie remain a favourite in Britain . Picture: Getty

6. Boxer

boxer
The Boxer has made it onto the list this year. Picture: Getty

5. Cocker Spaniel

Cocker spaniel
The Cocker Spaniel is number five . Picture: Getty

4. Springer Spaniel

Springer spaniel
The Springer Spaniel just slips in front of the Cocker Spaniel. Picture: Getty

3. Labrador

Labrador
The Labrador has been knocked off the top spot . Picture: Getty

2. Cockapoo

Cockapoo
The adorable Cockapoo has come in at number two. Picture: Getty

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Staffordshire bull terrier
Staffordshire Bull Terrier takes the top spot. Picture: Getty

