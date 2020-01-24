Coronavirus outbreak forces Disneyland shut over deadly disease swarm

The virus has killed 26 people. Picture: Getty + PA

By Mared Parry

The Shanghai Disneyland will shut down indefinitely this weekend over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Disneyland has had to force one of its gigantic parks shut over the deadly flu-like Coronavirus, which has swarmed surrounding cities and put them on lockdown.

The Shanghai theme park in mainland China will close indefinitely on Saturday in order to prevent spreading of the deadly disease, according to its operator.

The Shanghai park has been closed for the future. Picture: PA

This weekend is a busy holiday period that sees endless tourist head to the resort, so its closure will hopefully make a huge difference.

Beijing's Forbidden City, another very popular Chinese tourist trap has decided to close its doors in time for Lunar New Year as a result of the horrible outbreak.

Disney has stated it will be refunding tickets for admission to Shanghai Disneyland and other services at the resort.

They said: “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government."

China is currently on lockdown. Picture: PA

Thirteen central Chinese cities are now on lockdown because of the Coronavirus, with a whopping 41 million people affected.

Wuhan, a central Chinese city has been quarantined since Thursday, with all transport suspended and residents asked not to leave.

The authorities are trying their best to contain the new Coronavirus that has killed at least 26 people.

The National Health Commission revealed that more than 830 people have now been infected with the disease, which can kill.

Wuhan's hospitals are asking for donations of protective equipment as the number of cases rise and supplies are running out rapidly.

The virus was potentially originated in a market in Wuhan, and cases have since been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.