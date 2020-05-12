Hamilton creator announces musical film will be released on Disney + this July

Hamilton the film will be on Disney + in a matter of weeks. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed the release date for the Hamilton film, and fans are so excited.

A Hamilton film has been in works for years now, and we finally have a release date.

Creator of the hit Tony Award-winning musical Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter the film will be released onto Disney + on July 3.

Sharing the news with his millions of fans, Lin-Manuel wrote: "It’s only a matter of time…Our Hamilton film.”

The film of the show was originally announced to be released in 2021, but has been moved forward.

The film will be a live recording of the Broadway show, filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016, with the original cast.

Robert A. Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement: “No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.

“We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned."

The Tony-winning musical was filmed back in 2016. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the film, Lin-Manuel said: "I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down.

"I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

