Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast of Hamilton perform for girl, 9, over video call after show was cancelled
6 April 2020, 13:19
One girl was left delighted when the original Broadway cast of Hamilton performed for her via Zoom on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Youtube show.
Aubrey, 9, was shocked when the whole cast of Hamilton showed up on a Zoom call to perform the hit Alexander Hamilton from the musical Hamilton.
Aubrey appeared on actor John Krasinski's Youtube show 'Some Good News' this week after the showing of Hamilton she was meant to see was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Talking to John and his wife Emily Blunt, Aubrey was ecstatic when the couple offered to fly her and her mum to New York to see the show when the crisis was over, but there was another surprise in store.
Shortly afterwards, writer and creator of Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the Zoom call to say hello to Aubrey, and announce another surprise.
Talking to her, he said: "I think we can do one better!"
To her shock, the entire original Broadway cast of Hamilton appeared on the call to perform the opening track 'Alexander Hamilton' to her.
Among the people on the call was Phillipa Soo, who played Eliza Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, and Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington.
People across the world were left emotional over the special moment, which was included in the second episode of John's 'Some Good News' show.
You can watch the entire clip here: