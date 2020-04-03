Deer invade quiet East London streets amid coronavirus lockdown

3 April 2020, 11:48

The area in East London has seen deer come and settle in the residential areas
The area in East London has seen deer come and settle in the residential areas. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Locals have been left shocked at the amount of deer wondering around the area as people stay indoors.

While humans up and down the UK are doing their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus, some animals have been left to claim residential areas for themselves.

Included in this is the deer population in Harold Hill, East London.

This week, due to the quietness of the streets, the deer have taken over the area, and it looks as if they've made themselves quite at home.

The deer have been making themselves at home, regularly grazing on the grass in front of people's houses
The deer have been making themselves at home, regularly grazing on the grass in front of people's houses. Picture: Getty

While deer in the area have been spotted on roads before, locals say they have never seen this many in one go.

In pictures taken this week, the deer can be seen relaxing on a green next to a number of houses.

People out on their one walk of the day have been indulging the sweet animals, with one picture showing a child feeding them carrots.

The deer have settled in as the lockdown keeps streets quiet
The deer have settled in as the lockdown keeps streets quiet. Picture: Getty

One local, Dean Zetter, 50, said: "I came across them just lying around.

"Residents, some with their dogs, just left them alone, and the dogs didn't bark or startle them. It was a beautiful start to the day."

Some locals have taken to feeding the gentle creatures
Some locals have taken to feeding the gentle creatures. Picture: Getty

He continued: "This was the first time I had seen them, but seen them twice now. Apparently they are quite common - but there were around fifteen to twenty.

"They just continued lying there chewing the grass. I think it's because it's quieter."

