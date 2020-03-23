Which shops have shut due to Coronavirus? Stores including Primark and McDonalds close UK branches

What shops and food chains are closed due to coronavirus? Primark, McDonalds and Nandos announce closures.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering the nation to stay indoors as the Coronavirus continues to spread, many stores across the country have been closing their doors.

Over the weekend, a spate of UK shops announced they would be temporarily shutting down, including McDonald's, Costa Coffee and Nando's.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said yesterday: "Our number one priority is the safety of our store teams and customers.

"As the need to support social distancing increases, we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores from this evening, Monday 23 March."

While Nando's announced it would be closing all it’s 400 UK stores "until further notice."

"The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority,” the chain wrote on Twitter.

"We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.

"We will keep you updated on our channels. We'll see you soon. Lots of love, Nando's x."

But what shops have shut due to Coronavirus so far and when will they be open again? Here’s the full list…

What shops have shut due to Coronavirus so far?

John Lewis

Pret A Manger

McDonald's

Costa Coffee

Hotel Chocolat

Nando's

Primark

B&Q

Apple Stores

The Body Shop

Disney Store

IKEA

H&M

Gap

Clarks

Debenhams

Dorothy Perkins

The Entertainer

Oasis

River Island

Topshop

Subway

New Look

Timpson

Card Factory

Calvin Klein

LEGO

TkMaxx

Boden

HMV

Miss Selfridge

Oxfam

Patisserie Valerie

Burton

Evans

Fenwick

Starbucks

Sweaty Betty

Wallis

When will the shops reopen?

There is no word from any of the retailers as to how long they will be closed.

In positive news, Chinese authorities have been lifting social distancing measures, as cases of coronavirus in the country appear to be slowing down.

Officials in Wuhan are allowing supermarkets and retail businesses to open between 8am and 6pm in they are in an area with no confirmed or suspected cases.

