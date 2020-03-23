Which shops have shut due to Coronavirus? Stores including Primark and McDonalds close UK branches
23 March 2020, 14:40 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 15:55
What shops and food chains are closed due to coronavirus? Primark, McDonalds and Nandos announce closures.
With Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering the nation to stay indoors as the Coronavirus continues to spread, many stores across the country have been closing their doors.
Over the weekend, a spate of UK shops announced they would be temporarily shutting down, including McDonald's, Costa Coffee and Nando's.
A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said yesterday: "Our number one priority is the safety of our store teams and customers.
"As the need to support social distancing increases, we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores from this evening, Monday 23 March."
While Nando's announced it would be closing all it’s 400 UK stores "until further notice."
"The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority,” the chain wrote on Twitter.
"We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.
"We will keep you updated on our channels. We'll see you soon. Lots of love, Nando's x."
But what shops have shut due to Coronavirus so far and when will they be open again? Here’s the full list…
What shops have shut due to Coronavirus so far?
John Lewis
Pret A Manger
McDonald's
Costa Coffee
Hotel Chocolat
Nando's
Primark
B&Q
Apple Stores
The Body Shop
Disney Store
IKEA
H&M
Gap
Clarks
Debenhams
Dorothy Perkins
The Entertainer
Oasis
River Island
Topshop
Subway
New Look
Timpson
Card Factory
Calvin Klein
LEGO
TkMaxx
Boden
HMV
Miss Selfridge
Oxfam
Patisserie Valerie
Burton
Evans
Fenwick
Starbucks
Sweaty Betty
Wallis
When will the shops reopen?
There is no word from any of the retailers as to how long they will be closed.
In positive news, Chinese authorities have been lifting social distancing measures, as cases of coronavirus in the country appear to be slowing down.
Officials in Wuhan are allowing supermarkets and retail businesses to open between 8am and 6pm in they are in an area with no confirmed or suspected cases.
