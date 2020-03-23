Who should be in lockdown for 12 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak?

By Alice Dear

Within the next 24 hours, people most vulnerable will be informed they must go into lockdown.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the UK with increased cases and deaths, the most vulnerable people in Britain are being warned to stay home.

In the next 24 hours, 1.5 million letters will be sent out across the UK to the most vulnerable people, telling them to go into lockdown.

Lockdown for them will mean staying home and not leaving for travel, shopping or any supplies.

But what does it mean to be a 'vulnerable' person? Here's who is expected to be told to self-isolate for 12 weeks:

1. People over the age of 70

2. Pregnant women

3. People with severe chest conditions

4. Cancer patients

5. Those with Primary Immunodeficiency (PID)

6. People with severe diseases of body systems

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, recently told Sky News: "The first thing we're going to do is set out exactly what conditions that applies to.

"Many of these people have pre-existing health conditions and so will be very worried right now, and I understand that, and they'll need very specific sets of action.

"For instance, how do you go about still getting your chemo if you have cancer whilst also social-distancing?

"If you have cancer it's particularly important to stay away from other people, but you also of course have got to keep going with your chemotherapy."

