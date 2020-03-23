Who should be in lockdown for 12 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak?

23 March 2020, 13:50

Here's who is expected to be told to self-isolate for 12 weeks
Here's who is expected to be told to self-isolate for 12 weeks. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Within the next 24 hours, people most vulnerable will be informed they must go into lockdown.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the UK with increased cases and deaths, the most vulnerable people in Britain are being warned to stay home.

In the next 24 hours, 1.5 million letters will be sent out across the UK to the most vulnerable people, telling them to go into lockdown.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Lockdown for them will mean staying home and not leaving for travel, shopping or any supplies.

But what does it mean to be a 'vulnerable' person? Here's who is expected to be told to self-isolate for 12 weeks:

The Government are stepping up measures as COVID-19 continues to spread across UK
The Government are stepping up measures as COVID-19 continues to spread across UK. Picture: Getty

1. People over the age of 70

2. Pregnant women

3. People with severe chest conditions

4. Cancer patients

5. Those with Primary Immunodeficiency (PID)

6. People with severe diseases of body systems

Pregnant women are among those expected to be told to self-isolate for 12 weeks
Pregnant women are among those expected to be told to self-isolate for 12 weeks. Picture: Getty

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, recently told Sky News: "The first thing we're going to do is set out exactly what conditions that applies to.

"Many of these people have pre-existing health conditions and so will be very worried right now, and I understand that, and they'll need very specific sets of action.

"For instance, how do you go about still getting your chemo if you have cancer whilst also social-distancing?

"If you have cancer it's particularly important to stay away from other people, but you also of course have got to keep going with your chemotherapy."

READ MORE: NHS workers discounts: What companies are offering extras to those tackling coronavirus pandemic?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mrs Hinch has revealed how she is cleaning her house

Mrs Hinch reveals how she’s disinfecting her house during coronavirus pandemic

Celebrities

Chelsea interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham

Timo Werner future undecided, says RB Leipzig sporting director

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?

Lifestyle

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 5,837?

Lifestyle

How far in advance are Coronation Street and EastEnders filmed?

How far in advance are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale filmed?

TV & Movies

PE with Joe Wicks is on Monday - Friday at 9am

What time are Joe Wicks' live PE lessons and how can you watch on YouTube?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are being protected on This Morning

Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

This Morning

This Morning's Dr Ranj reveals top tips on how to talk to your children about coronavirus

This Morning's Dr Ranj reveals top tips on how to talk to your children about coronavirus

This Morning