NHS workers discounts: What companies are offering extras to those tackling coronavirus pandemic?

20 March 2020, 11:41

Brands across the UK are offering discounts for NHS workers
Brands across the UK are offering discounts for NHS workers.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With the UK relying heavily on the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak, cafes and fast food chains are offering discounts for those working endlessly to keep us safe.

As COVID-19 continues to cause worry and stress across the UK, our NHS workers are bravely working non-stop to keep us safe.

With this in mind, many brands, restaurants and cafes are offering discounts to NHS workers on their food and drinks in order to keep their spirits up.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

From McDonald's to Pret and Starbucks, here are all the current deals you can access if you're working on the front line:

Dominos

NHS workers can get a free pizza on Friday March 20
NHS workers can get a free pizza on Friday March 20

If you're an NHS worker, you could be able to grab a free pizza on Friday March 20 from Dominos amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Pret

NHS staff can get completely free hot drinks at their local Pret A Manger.

The brand are also offering 50 per cent off all food.

Starbucks

Starbucks are also doing their bit to support the NHS workers amid the coronavirus outbreak
Starbucks are also doing their bit to support the NHS workers amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks are offering free coffee to NHS, council and emergency workers at the moment.

In a statement, they said: "In support of their courage, commitment and resilience, we will offer free filtered coffee to all NHS, council and emergency services staff, effective immediately."

Leon

Leon are offering 50 per cent off for NHS workers
Leon are offering 50 per cent off for NHS workers

NHS workers can get a 50 per cent discount from their local Leon restaurants, complete with fresh delivery if needed.

Paul

NHS workers can get free takeaway tea and coffee from their local Paul from March 20.

Simply show your NHS ID in store to access the offer.

McDonald's

McDonald's are offering NHS, council and emergency services staff free drinks
McDonald's are offering NHS, council and emergency services staff free drinks

Fast food chain McDonald's are offering NHS, council and emergency services staff free drinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the brand announced the offer, with a spokesperson saying: "We want to use our UK and Ireland footprint to thank, reward and support the health and care workers doing an incredible job in difficult and unprecedented times.

“This offer is a token of our appreciation for the tireless work that these professionals are carrying out in the communities in which we operate.”

READ MORE: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreate iconic Shaun Of The Dead moment amid coronavirus outbreak

