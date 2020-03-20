Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreate iconic Shaun Of The Dead moment amid coronavirus outbreak

20 March 2020, 10:51

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have put a smile on many people's faces as they offer some comic relief amid the pandemic.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost took to social media this week to recreate a scene from their film Shaun Of The Dead.

The 2004 film tells the story of Shaun and Ed as they attempt to survive amid a zombie apocalypse.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

Reprising their roles this week, the duo shared a video of them in character discussing their plans for battling the coronavirus.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost returned to their characters from Shaun Of The Dead
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost returned to their characters from Shaun Of The Dead. Picture: Film4 Productions

The video starts with Nick Forst asking: "So, what's the plan?", to which Simon replies: "Right, call mum, make sure she's ok. If she has been affected, follow the NHS guidelines to letter."

Simon then goes on to tell Nick not to go and see his girlfriend from the film, Liz, and not to bother heading to their favourite local pub, The Winchester.

In the video, Simon tells Nick he is not allowed to go to their local pub, The Winchester
In the video, Simon tells Nick he is not allowed to go to their local pub, The Winchester. Picture: Instagram/Nick Frost

He tells his friend: "Above all, don't be a t**t about things, we're all in this together, don't be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if they might be lonely."

The end of the sketch sees Nick asking Simon if he has any toilet roll, to which he says: "Sorry mate, I'm down to my last sheet", before the camera shows him drinking tea next to a huge pile of toilet roll before winking at the camera, just like he does in the film.

The parody has given many people some comic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic
The parody has given many people some comic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Instagram/Nick Frost

Fans of the actors and the film love the short sketch, and taken to social media to thank the actors for the comic relief.

One person commented: "Highlight of my day", while another added: "This is amazing!"

A third added: "This made my day. Thank you."

READ MORE: Palace and Government 'considering' having the Queen address the nation amid coronavirus pandemic

