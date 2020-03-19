Palace and Government 'considering' having the Queen address the nation amid coronavirus pandemic

The Queen and the Government are reportedly considering the Monarch making a speech to the nation. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen could address the nation soon as COVID-19 continues to cause worry and stress across the UK.

The Queen and the Government are reportedly "considering" having Her Majesty, 93, address the nation.

Her Majesty is moving from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle this week as it has been reported she is going into self-isolation.

However, amid the panic and worry the spread of the virus is causing, many people have called on the Queen to address the nation.

Royal editor Russell Myers told Lorraine that we could see the Queen address the nation in the future. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Lorraine on Thursday's show, royal editor Russell Myers said that this is something that is being considered, but only when the time is right.

He told Lorraine: "In times of war the royals have spoken, and Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said we are in a health war."

He added that he would expect "when the time is right" for the Queen to speak, but added that this is a decision for No. 10.

The Queen is moving from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle to self-isolate. Picture: PA

Russell continued: "Now, I understand that No. 10 are considering it, the palace are as well, but when the timing is right."

He added that because there are so many messages going out at the moment, the palace don't want to "overshadow anything the Government are trying to get across".

This week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke their silence on the outbreak, telling their Instagram followers they will be offering support and information on their platform.

