Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break their silence on coronavirus pandemic

18 March 2020, 16:01

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out about the coronavirus pandemic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out about the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Instagram/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a message of support for people across the world as COVID-19 continues to claim lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Canada with their son, Archie, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause mayhem across the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, until now, have remained quiet about the developments as it's believed they have been self-isolating at their home.

READ MORE: UK government announce 'three-month mortgage holiday' amid coronavirus pandemic

Now, the couple have shared a message of support to the world, saying they will be sharing "information and resources" to help people "navigate this uncertainty".

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their message alongside a quote on their Instagram page
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their message alongside a quote on their Instagram page. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

Their full statement, which was posted on Instagram alongside a quote that says "This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit", reading:

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.

Meghan and Harry said they will be sharing information and support on the current COVID-19 situation
Meghan and Harry said they will be sharing information and support on the current COVID-19 situation. Picture: PA

"Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.

"We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.

"In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Canada with their son
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Canada with their son. Picture: PA

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.

"We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come..."

The couple recently returned to Canada after a short time in the UK for their final royal engagements as senior royals.

READ MORE: Credit Card debt rules frozen until October amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: 32 more COVID-19 patients die in England - taking UK total to 104

UK & World

Coronavirus: Princess Beatrice cancels Buckingham Palace wedding reception

UK & World

Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled because of Coronavirus?

Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled due to Coronavirus? ITV reveal scheduling changes

TV & Movies

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Vanessa is part of a bowel cancer storyline

Emmerdale bowel cancer storyline spoilers: Vanessa Woodfield prepares a will as she opens up about death fears

TV & Movies

First Dates star Fred is engaged

First Dates star Fred Sirieix announces engagement on Instagram

TV & Movies

Coronavirus cases have risen in the UK

Coronavirus latest UK figures: COVID-19 cases soar to 2,626 with 72 deaths
How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?

Lifestyle

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 2,626?

Lifestyle

Working at home is so much more fun with a pet

15 pictures of pets working from home with their owners to brighten your day