Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break their silence on coronavirus pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out about the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Instagram/PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a message of support for people across the world as COVID-19 continues to claim lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Canada with their son, Archie, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause mayhem across the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, until now, have remained quiet about the developments as it's believed they have been self-isolating at their home.

Now, the couple have shared a message of support to the world, saying they will be sharing "information and resources" to help people "navigate this uncertainty".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their message alongside a quote on their Instagram page. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

Their full statement, which was posted on Instagram alongside a quote that says "This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit", reading:

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.

Meghan and Harry said they will be sharing information and support on the current COVID-19 situation. Picture: PA

"Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.

"We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.

"In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Canada with their son. Picture: PA

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.

"We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come..."

The couple recently returned to Canada after a short time in the UK for their final royal engagements as senior royals.

