Disney fans already know who they want to be cast in upcoming Hercules live-action remake

Who do you want to play Hercules and Meg? Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Following Disney's announcement that Hercules was being remade into a live-action, people have been busy putting together their perfect cast list.

Disney fans were delighted when it was confirmed Hercules was being remade into a live-action flick.

The original film, released in 1997, starred the likes of Danny DeVito, James Woods, Tate Donovan and Susan Egan remains a firm fan favourite to this day.

This means that Disney have a big job casting the remake, which will be written by Dave Callaham and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

While Disney are yet to confirm the cast, release date or any other details of the Hercules remake, fans have been busy putting together their own star wish lists for the film.

Many fans want The Rock to take on the role of Hercules' dad Zeus. Picture: Disney

So, who do fans want to see cast in the upcoming flick?

For the main character, Hercules, people have been suggesting the likes of Noah Centineo, Chris Pratt, Theo James and Chris Evans.

As for Megara, many people are sure Ariana Grande would be the best star to cast in the role - we already know she can sing and her ponytail game could rival Megara's famous up-do.

Other names being thrown around include Natalie Portman, Jodie Cromer and Chloe Bailey.

Disney fans are desperate for Ariana Grande to be cast as Megara in the live-action remake of Hercules. Picture: PA

One character people don't want to see replaced is Phil, who was originally played by Danny DeVito.

Fans of the original rightly agree that Danny could and should return to the iconic role.

The villain of the film, Hades, has also been open for discussion on who should step into the role, with fans suggesting Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jim Carrey or Will Ferrell.

Jim Carrey would be amazing as villain Hades. Picture: PA

Hades' sidekick duo, Pain and Panic, are also important characters in the film and many people are hoping Zach Galifianakis and Jason Mantzoukas or James Franco and Seth Rogan could be given the jobs.

As for Zeus, the consensus among fans is that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would be perfect for the role.

For The Muses, who narrate the original film, people are keen for stars including Amber Riley, Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Cardi B and Normani to become the iconic girl group.

