Disney confirm Peter Pan live-action remake has started filming as they announce full cast

Disney's new live-action remake, Peter & Wendy, is set to be released onto Disney+ next year.

Disney have confirmed they have started production for the highly-anticipated live action remake of Peter Pan.

The new film, Peter & Wendy, is inspired by the 1953 Disney flick as well as J.M. Barrie's original 1911 book.

While filming has started in Vancouver, Disney have released the full cast line-up.

The new live-action remake will see Alexander Molony star as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Also starring in the Disney film is Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Jim Gaffigan as Smee, Alan Tudyk as Mr Darling and Molly Parker as Mrs Darling.

Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe will be playing Wendy's brothers John and Michael, while Alyssa Wapanatâhk has been cast as Tiger Lily.

Peter & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker.

Speaking of the upcoming film, David Lowery said: “Peter Pan has long been one of my favourite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen.”

Speaking about the storyline and the script, he also previously said: "It took a long time to get the script to this point.

"I've been working on it for two years, but neither Disney nor myself wants it to just be an assembly line product. We want it to be special."

