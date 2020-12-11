Disney confirm full cast of The Little Mermaid live-action remake

11 December 2020, 10:45

The cast of The Little Mermaid has been announced
The cast of The Little Mermaid has been announced. Picture: Disney/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The long-awaited announcement of who will star in the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid is here.

Disney have confirmed the full cast of The Little Mermaid live-action remake, at last!

The announcement came on Thursday night as they shared the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated new film.

While some names we already knew, and others were just rumoured, we now know the full cast line-up.

Ariel will be played by singer and songwriter Halle Bailey, while the role of Sebastian the crab will be taken by Hamilton's Daveed Diggs.

King Triton, Ariel's father, will be played by Javier Bardem, while Flounder will be played by Jacob Tremblay.

Melissa McCarthy has been confirmed as the cruel sea-witch Ursula.

Halle was confirmed as Ariel in July last year
Halle was confirmed as Ariel in July last year. Picture: PA
Jonah Hauer-King will be playing Prince Eric in the live-action remake
Jonah Hauer-King will be playing Prince Eric in the live-action remake. Picture: PA

Prince Eric will be played by Jonah Hauer-King, an English-American actor best known for his role on BBC drama World On Fire.

Harry Styles was reportedly offered the role of Prince Eric, but sadly turned it down.

Playing the role of Scuttle the seagull is Awkwafina, an actress known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8 and The Farewell.

Daveed Diggs will play Sebastian the crab in the upcoming flick
Daveed Diggs will play Sebastian the crab in the upcoming flick. Picture: PA
Melissa McCarthy has been confirmed as Ursula
Melissa McCarthy has been confirmed as Ursula. Picture: PA

Disney confirmed the new flick would be directed by Rob Marshall, and will feature music from the animated original, as well as new music by Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Of course, Halle's role in the upcoming film was already known, with Rob Marshall announcing the news in July last year.

He said at the time: "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

The film is believed to be released at some point next year.

