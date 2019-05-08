Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027
The upcoming Disney slate includes 10 Marvel movies, 4 Star Wars episodes, and the return of Indiana Jones.

Disney have sent the internet into a frenzy after unveiling their movie release schedule through to 2027.

After their multi-billion dollar purchase of 20th Century Fox, their line-up now includes several X-Men movies, alongside 10 untitled Marvel movies, an Indiana Jones reboot with Harrison Ford returning to the role, a new Star Wars trilogy and several live action remakes of classic Disney movies.

2019

Aladdin - May 24

X-Men: Dark Phoenix - June 7

Toy Story 4 - June 21

The Lion King - July 19

Ready or Not - August 23

Ad Astra - September 20

The Woman in the Window - October 4

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - October 18

Frozen 2 - November 22

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - December 20

Several untitled Marvel films are on the horizon
2020

Kingsman prequel - February 14

Call of the Wild - February 21

Onward (Pixar) - March 6

Mulan (Disney Live Action) - March 27

X-Men: The New Mutants - April 3

MARVEL (untitled) - May 1

Artemis Fowl - May 29

PIXAR (untitled) - June 19

Bob's Burgers - July 17

Jungle Cruise - July 24

Death on the Nile - October 9

Marvel (untitled) - November 6

Disney Animation (untitled) - November 25

West Side Story - December 18

Cruella - December 23

2021

MARVEL (untitled) - February 12

Disney Live Action (untitled) - March 12

MARVEL (untitled) - May 5

Disney Live Action (untitled) - May 28

PIXAR (untitled) - June 18

Indiana Jones 5 - July 9

Disney Live Action (untitled) - July 30

Disney Live Action (untitled) - October 8

MARVEL (untitled) - November 5

Disney Animation (untitled) - November 24

Avatar 2 - December 17

Toy Story 4 will arrive in July 2019
2022

Untitled Marvel - February 18

Untitled PIXAR - March 18

Untitled Marvel - May 6

Untitled Disney Live Action - May 27

Untitled PIXAR - June 17

Untitled Disney Live Action - July 8

Untitled Marvel - July 29

Untitled Disney Live Action - October 7

Untitled Disney Live Action - November 4

Untitled Disney Animation - November 23

Untitled Star Wars movie - December 16

2023

Untitled Disney Live Action - February 17

Avatar 3 - December 22

2024

Untitled Star Wars movie - December 20

2025

Avatar 4 - December 19

2026

Untitled Star Wars movie - December 18

2027

Avatar 5 - December 17

