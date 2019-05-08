Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes
8 May 2019, 17:11 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:22
The upcoming Disney slate includes 10 Marvel movies, 4 Star Wars episodes, and the return of Indiana Jones.
Disney have sent the internet into a frenzy after unveiling their movie release schedule through to 2027.
After their multi-billion dollar purchase of 20th Century Fox, their line-up now includes several X-Men movies, alongside 10 untitled Marvel movies, an Indiana Jones reboot with Harrison Ford returning to the role, a new Star Wars trilogy and several live action remakes of classic Disney movies.
2019
Aladdin - May 24
X-Men: Dark Phoenix - June 7
Toy Story 4 - June 21
The Lion King - July 19
Ready or Not - August 23
Ad Astra - September 20
The Woman in the Window - October 4
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - October 18
Frozen 2 - November 22
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - December 20
2020
Kingsman prequel - February 14
Call of the Wild - February 21
Onward (Pixar) - March 6
Mulan (Disney Live Action) - March 27
X-Men: The New Mutants - April 3
MARVEL (untitled) - May 1
Artemis Fowl - May 29
PIXAR (untitled) - June 19
Bob's Burgers - July 17
Jungle Cruise - July 24
Death on the Nile - October 9
Marvel (untitled) - November 6
Disney Animation (untitled) - November 25
West Side Story - December 18
Cruella - December 23
2021
MARVEL (untitled) - February 12
Disney Live Action (untitled) - March 12
MARVEL (untitled) - May 5
Disney Live Action (untitled) - May 28
PIXAR (untitled) - June 18
Indiana Jones 5 - July 9
Disney Live Action (untitled) - July 30
Disney Live Action (untitled) - October 8
MARVEL (untitled) - November 5
Disney Animation (untitled) - November 24
Avatar 2 - December 17
2022
Untitled Marvel - February 18
Untitled PIXAR - March 18
Untitled Marvel - May 6
Untitled Disney Live Action - May 27
Untitled PIXAR - June 17
Untitled Disney Live Action - July 8
Untitled Marvel - July 29
Untitled Disney Live Action - October 7
Untitled Disney Live Action - November 4
Untitled Disney Animation - November 23
Untitled Star Wars movie - December 16
2023
Untitled Disney Live Action - February 17
Avatar 3 - December 22
2024
Untitled Star Wars movie - December 20
2025
Avatar 4 - December 19
2026
Untitled Star Wars movie - December 18
2027
Avatar 5 - December 17