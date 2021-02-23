Disney fans are only just realising Finding Nemo's Crush and Squirt are in Moana

23 February 2021

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Only eagle-eyed Disney fans have been quick enough to spot this Easter egg hiding in Moana.

Being Disney fans, we like to pride ourselves on knowing basically everything there is to know about the movies, their characters and their crossovers.

However, even we didn't spot this clever Easter egg hiding in 2016 flick Moana.

It turns out Finding Nemo's Crush and Squirt make a very subtle appearance in the film, but did you ever spot it?

It turns out the turtle Moana is helping is Squirt from Finding Nemo
It turns out the turtle Moana is helping is Squirt from Finding Nemo. Picture: Disney

We were first introduced to the two turtles in Finding Nemo, while Marlin is on a desperate search for his son, Nemo.

Marlin first meets Crush, a 150-year-old turtle making his way through the East Australian Current with his son, Squirt.

However, it looks like we missed the moment in Moana when she also meets the duo.

Squirt returns to dad Crush when he reaches the ocean
Squirt returns to dad Crush when he reaches the ocean. Picture: Disney

During the start of the film, a young Moana can be seen meeting the magical sea for the first time as she helps rescue a baby turtle from birds.

She uses a leaf to help the little one get back into the ocean, and later you can see he has been reunited with – you guessed it – Crush.

It looks like we may have witnessed a baby Squirt and younger Crush swimming in the ocean in this adorable scene.

We first meet Crush and Squirt in Finding Nemo
We first meet Crush and Squirt in Finding Nemo. Picture: Disney Pixar

People who have noticed the link between the two films have been taking to social media to share their shock and delight.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Uhh just realised that the turtles in finding nemo and moana are the same. Crush and Squirt has the EXACT SAME appearance in both movies and Crush also mentioned that he’s 150 years old in finding nemo, if Moana was from 3,000 years ago, IS CRUSH AND SQUIRT IMMORTAL???"

Another posted: "WAIT how have i JUST realised that crush and squirt are in Moana".

A third wrote: "OKAY DID YA’LL EVER NOTICE THE TURTLES AT THE BEGINNING OF MOANA IS CRUSH AND SQUIRT FROM NEMO!!???"

