Monsters Inc fans mind-blown as they finally work out the hidden meaning behind '23-19'

Have you worked out why they shout '23-19' in this Monsters Inc scene? Picture: Disney/Pixar

By Alice Dear

Even the biggest Monsters Inc fans never spotted this.

Monster Inc is one of the most popular Disney Pixar films ever, with the flick bringing in $577.4 million in the box office back in 2001.

The film tells the story of Mike Wazowski and Sully as they try to put things right after accidentally bringing a human child into the Monster world.

While it is many people's all time favourite – and they've seen in multiple times – it has taken until 2021 for people to work out the hidden meaning behind '23-19'.

During a scene set on the scare floor, one of the scarers finds himself in danger after a white sock is spotted on his back.

Thinking items from the human world can harm you, George Anderson's colleague shouts '23-19', which beckons the CDA (Child Detection Agency).

They remove the sock and destroy it before shaving the fluffy monster all over.

While we worked out that '23-19' must be some sort of code for the CDA, we never realised how specific it was.

George doesn't realise he has a human's white sock on his back. Picture: Disney/Pixar

A woman on TikTok has going viral after sharing a video explaining the true meaning.

The TikTok user, called Fyiya, explained that if you look at the 23rd letter in the alphabet it is 'W', and the 19th letter in the alphabet it 'S'.

And what does WS stand for? White Sock.

Even the biggest Monsters Inc fans didn't spot the '23-19' connection. Picture: Disney/Pixar

People were left mind-blown following the revelation, with many sharing their shock online.

One person commented on the video: "You learn something new every day", while another added: "That just blew my mind".

Other fans were also on hand to share some insight into the meaningful numbers.

One person explained in a comment that the number 2319 appear in all Pixar films because this is the studio number that producers start off in.

