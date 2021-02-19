Monsters Inc fans mind-blown as they finally work out the hidden meaning behind '23-19'

19 February 2021, 10:42

Have you worked out why they shout '23-19' in this Monsters Inc scene?
Have you worked out why they shout '23-19' in this Monsters Inc scene? Picture: Disney/Pixar
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Even the biggest Monsters Inc fans never spotted this.

Monster Inc is one of the most popular Disney Pixar films ever, with the flick bringing in $577.4 million in the box office back in 2001.

The film tells the story of Mike Wazowski and Sully as they try to put things right after accidentally bringing a human child into the Monster world.

While it is many people's all time favourite – and they've seen in multiple times – it has taken until 2021 for people to work out the hidden meaning behind '23-19'.

READ MORE: Disney announce origin story about Buzz Lightyear is coming in 2022

During a scene set on the scare floor, one of the scarers finds himself in danger after a white sock is spotted on his back.

Thinking items from the human world can harm you, George Anderson's colleague shouts '23-19', which beckons the CDA (Child Detection Agency).

They remove the sock and destroy it before shaving the fluffy monster all over.

While we worked out that '23-19' must be some sort of code for the CDA, we never realised how specific it was.

George doesn't realise he has a human's white sock on his back
George doesn't realise he has a human's white sock on his back. Picture: Disney/Pixar

A woman on TikTok has going viral after sharing a video explaining the true meaning.

The TikTok user, called Fyiya, explained that if you look at the 23rd letter in the alphabet it is 'W', and the 19th letter in the alphabet it 'S'.

And what does WS stand for? White Sock.

Even the biggest Monsters Inc fans didn't spot the '23-19' connection
Even the biggest Monsters Inc fans didn't spot the '23-19' connection. Picture: Disney/Pixar

People were left mind-blown following the revelation, with many sharing their shock online.

One person commented on the video: "You learn something new every day", while another added: "That just blew my mind".

Other fans were also on hand to share some insight into the meaningful numbers.

One person explained in a comment that the number 2319 appear in all Pixar films because this is the studio number that producers start off in.

READ NOW: Disney confirm full cast of The Little Mermaid live-action remake

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What is Behind Her Eyes about and how scary is the Netflix drama?

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Jill Baxter is inspired by a real person in It's A Sin

It's A Sin's Jill Baxter is inspired by real life Jill Nalder who makes a cameo in the series
Heidi Latcham appeared on Married at First Sight Australia

See Heidi Latcham's new look since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia
You won't be able to unsee this...

Friends fans are just noticing the habit Jennifer Aniston had before saying lines
Below Deck Med is airing on E4 this month

Below Deck Mediterranean season one: What is the new reality show about and when is it on?

Trending on Heart

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like expensive luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like expensive luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Lifestyle

Here's all the goodies we've got our eye on this month...

February Lust List: Brilliant books, ice-creams, and beauty products released this month

Lifestyle

How similar is the Behind Her Eyes book to the TV series?

Behind Her Eyes star discusses Netflix show's similarities to the book
A woman has revealed how she makes her toilet roll last longer

Mum shares simple trick to make sure her kids don't use too much loo roll

Lifestyle

A lot has happened since the Married at First Sight Australia finale

Everything that happened after the dramatic Married at First Sight Australia finale