Disney announce origin film about Buzz Lightyear is coming in 2022

Chris Evans will star as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film. Picture: Disney/Pixar/PA

By Alice Dear

Disney is giving Toy Story its first spin-off, and it's all about Buzz Lightyear.

Disney have announced a new film all about the origins of Buzz Lightyear will be coming in 2022.

The news was announced this week by Disney and Pixar, who revealed the new film – called Lightyear – will be hitting theatres on June 17.

Sharing a first look picture of a young Buzz, Disney wrote on their social media: "Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022."

Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz in Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, will not be returning to the role, however.

Instead, Captain America star Chris Evans will be voicing Buzz.

Chris Evans will be voicing the young Buzz Lightyear. Picture: PA

Speaking of taking on the role, Chris said: "Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning."

In a post shared on his Instagram, Chris continued: "My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear’.

"I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance.

"I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1.. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.

"Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it.

"The film is described to be the "definitive story" of the original Buzz Lightyear, but at the moment that's all we know."

