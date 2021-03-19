These are the most popular celebrity wedding venues, including £2,000 per guest ranch

If you dream of a huge and extravagant wedding, have fun looking through these incredible venues with us.

Apart from the dress, the venue has to be the most important element of any wedding.

While some people opt for manor houses, others will choose a classic church or maybe even somewhere outside.

But when it comes to celebrities, there's a lot more choice of where you can tie the knot – especially at these prices.

The team at Diamonds Factory have revealed the most popular celebrity wedding venues, and which of them has the most eye-watering price tag.

The most popular celebrity wedding venues (and how many celebs got hitched there):

  1. Old Marylebone Town Hall, London, United Kingdom, 17
  2. City Hall, New York, United States 8
  3. San Ysidro, Montecito, United States 6
  4. Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom 5
  5. Castle Skibo, Dornoch, Scotland 5
  6. Babington House, Somerset, United Kingdom 4
  7. Odeschalchi Castle, Bracciano, Italy 4
  8. New York Plaza Hotel, New York, United States 4
  9. Sunstone Winery, Santa Ynez, United States 4
  10. Paris City Hall, Paris, France 3
  11. Oheka Castle, Long Island, United States 3
  12. Ventana Inn and Spa, California, United States 3
  13. The Breakers Palm Beach, Florida, United States 3
  14. Terranea Resort, California, United States 3
  15. El Dorado Golf & Beach Club, Los Cabos, Mexico 3
  16. One and Only Palmilla, Los Cabos, Mexico 3
  17. Marigny Opera House, New Orleans, United States 3
  18. Kew Gardens, London, United Kingdom 3

In first place is Old Marylebone Town Hall, which has been the wedding spot for celebrities including Antonio Banderras, Claudia Winkleman, Jude Law, Paul McCartney, and Liam Gallagher.

In second place is City Hall in New York which has been the venue of choice for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Emily Ratajkowski, and Matt Damon.

San Ysidro in Montecito, on the other hand, has been the wedding location for stars Chris Pratt, Hilary Duff, and Jessica Simpson.

Ok, so what about price? Diamond Factory also researcher how much it would cost to tie the knot at these celebrity hot-spots.

Most expensive celebrity wedding venues (price per guest):

  1. BrushCreek Ranch, Wyoming, United States £2,075
  2. Pelican Hill Resort, California, United States £1,190.18
  3. Chateau de Tourreau, Sarrians, France £1,033.33
  4. Colony29, California, United States £581.48
  5. Babington House, Somerset, United Kingdom £500
  6. Meadowood, Napa Valley, United States £438.78
  7. Fort di Belverdere, Florence, Italy £432
  8. Odeschalchi Castle, Lazio, Italy £359
  9. Limewood Hotel, Hampshire, United Kingdom £345.45
  10. Villa Pizzo, Lake Como, Italy £346
  11. Montage Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, United States £323.22
  12. Four Seasons Hawaii, Hawaii, United States £304

