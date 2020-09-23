Bride offers guest £100 to not wear floral dress to her wedding

The bride does not want the guest to wear this long, floral gown to her wedding. Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Alice Dear

But would you react the same to *THIS* gown?

We all know the number one rule when it comes to planning an outfit for a family member or friend's wedding – do not wear white.

It's a simple rule that is universally agreed upon, however, for one bride facing a difficult situation, a guest's dress not being white still isn't enough.

The bride-to-be shared her story on Facebook page, That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming, revealing that she is going to pay one of her guests $100-$150 to not wear a long, floral dress she had previously picked out.

The bride-to-be said the train on the dress "throws it over the edge". Picture: Facebook

In the post, the Canadian bride explained that she does not think the guest is "being malicious", but is just being encouraged to wear the dress for the wedding by friends and family.

The dress in question is a low-cut white, green and pink floral gown with a long train.

The bride said that while she "never thought" she would be someone who "dictates what people wear to a wedding", she admitted "the train just really throws it over the edge for me".

The bride explained how she plans to offer to buy the guest a new dress. Picture: Facebook

In the post, the unnamed bride wrote: "She's not being malicious, rather, being encouraged by people to wear it. My family, specifically my mom, thinks I'm insane to have any questions about this dress.

"I'm certain the person in the picture is just trying hard to look nice for our wedding and that her intentions are coming from a good place.

"She looks stunning in the dress so I can see why she fell in love with it and why people want her to wear it. I never thought I'd be someone who feels the need to dictate what people wear to a wedding...but the train just really throws it over the edge for me. It's a small ceremony, outdoors, at our house, at a time when we're worried about it snowing. There's other dresses she can shine in."

She went on to explain that her plan is to talk to the guest directly and ask her if it would be a possibility to remove the train from the dress.

However, she said if that is not an option, she and her husband will offer to buy her a new dress for the wedding, or fund the first $100-$150 of another dress.

While the bride's family thinks she is "insane" to have concerns about the dress, many people on the Facebook page have agreed the dress is not appropriate.

One person commented on the post: "Nope, way too close to a wedding gown", while another wrote: "I would call the cops if someone wore this to my wedding".

A third person on the page also added: "A guest shouldn't be wearing a train. Clearly it's a wedding dress with a different."

