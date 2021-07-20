This weather calculator will tell you how likely rain is on your wedding day

Are you determined to have good weather on your wedding day? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

They say you plan for everything on your wedding day but the weather. Well, now you might even be able to plan that.

Weddings are back on, and for couples who were wishing to tie the knot earlier this year or even the year before, the easing of restrictions means they can finally return to planning their big day.

And for those people, after waiting over a year to finally walk down the aisle, it is more important than ever that the day goes off without a hitch.

One thing they say you can never plan for is the weather on the day you pick to wed each other, even in the summer you can be at risk of a complete wash-out.

Now you can pick the weather and temperature you want for your big day. Well, kind of.

There's a new online calculator which uses statistics from the Met Office to calculate the driest and wettest day of the year in your area. Picture: Getty

You can now use an online calculator to work out how likely it is to rain on the day of your wedding.

This calculator could help you avoid a disaster of a day, and choose one that is more likely to be dry.

The tool, which can be found on online fashion retailer Simply Be's website, works by using your wedding date and region to calculate the likelihood of rain, given in a percentage.

It will also tell you the driest day of that month to help you work out if this date may be better.

For example, if I was getting married on September 1, 2021 in the South East of England, it would tell me that there is a 39 per cent chance of rain on that date.

They also tell me that the driest day of the year in the South East of England is October is October 4.

The app also tells you which day of the year is the driest in your area on average. Picture: Getty

On their website, Simply Be explain: "We’ve created the Simply Be wedding calculator to help you choose the best day for your big day.

"We’ve looked at 89 years’ worth of official Met Office rainfall data to highlight which days have historically been the driest, and of course which days have had a pouring."

They also reveal on their website that the driest month of the year is April.

"We all know that just because it’s gloriously sunny in one place, it doesn't mean the whole of the UK has the same fate", they write: "However, as a whole, April is typically the driest, with an average daily rainfall of just over 2mm.

"So, it appears even the stereotypical April showers shouldn’t put a dampener on your day. And the best day that month? 18th April."