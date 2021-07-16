Bride and groom give wedding guests list of 10 bizarre rules they must stick to on their big day

On Air Now
16 July 2021, 16:40
A wedding guest shared a list of rules they'd been told to stick to at an upcoming wedding.
A bride and groom who gave their wedding guests a list of 10 rules they need to stick to on their big day have sparked a huge stir online.
As reported by the Mirror, one of the guests shared the list on Reddit, and it includes some seriously questionable guidelines for the wedding.
The list starts with some fairly normal requests, including arriving 15-20 minutes early and not wearing white or ivory.
Things take a turn, however, as the list demands guests don't wear make-up and, bizarrely, not speak to the bride.
The full list is as follows:
The list finishes with the words: "If you have any questions or need clarification please call me directly."
It was shared on Reddit alongside the caption: "Kindly refrain from upstaging the bride on her big day — oh, and no admission without a gift of $75 or more".
Predictably, Reddit users were shocked by the bizarre list, with one writing: "Holy heck…run far away from these people."