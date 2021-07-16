Bride and groom give wedding guests list of 10 bizarre rules they must stick to on their big day

16 July 2021, 16:40

The bizarre list of rules was shared to Reddit (stock images)
The bizarre list of rules was shared to Reddit (stock images). Picture: Alamy

A wedding guest shared a list of rules they'd been told to stick to at an upcoming wedding.

A bride and groom who gave their wedding guests a list of 10 rules they need to stick to on their big day have sparked a huge stir online.

As reported by the Mirror, one of the guests shared the list on Reddit, and it includes some seriously questionable guidelines for the wedding.

The list starts with some fairly normal requests, including arriving 15-20 minutes early and not wearing white or ivory.

Wedding guest were asked to stick to a list of 10 rules (stock image)
Wedding guest were asked to stick to a list of 10 rules (stock image). Picture: Getty

Things take a turn, however, as the list demands guests don't wear make-up and, bizarrely, not speak to the bride.

The full list is as follows:

  1. Please arrive 15-30 minutes early
  2. Please DO NOT wear white, cream or ivory
  3. Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail
  4. Please do not fave a full face of makeup (sic)
  5. Do not record during the seramony (sic)
  6. Do not check in on FB (Facebook) until instructed
  7. Use #(redacted) when posting all pictures
  8. DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL
  9. Everyone will toast with Rémy. No acceptance (sic)
  10. Lastly must come with gift $75 or more or you want be admited in (sic)

The list finishes with the words: "If you have any questions or need clarification please call me directly."

It was shared on Reddit alongside the caption: "Kindly refrain from upstaging the bride on her big day — oh, and no admission without a gift of $75 or more".

Predictably, Reddit users were shocked by the bizarre list, with one writing: "Holy heck…run far away from these people."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

When is it safe to take your dog out in the sun?

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Emily Watson transformed her home using bargains she sourced online

DIY loving mum-of-three on a budget redecorated four bedrooms for under £1,500
If you love dogs, you'll be ready to hand in your notice for this new role

You can now get paid £24,000 a year to play with puppies all day
Find out the updated green, amber and red lists in full

Full list of countries on the green, amber and red lists

Sweaty boobs could be a thing of the past with these handy insert

These freezable bra inserts could be the solution for sweaty boobs

Fashion

Trending on Heart

Virgin River season four release date

When is Virgin River season four released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2

How to watch Baptiste season 1 online

TV & Movies

Cats should give you consent before you stroke them, an expert has claimed

Owners should ask for their cat's consent before they pet them, experts claim
Who is Love Island new boy Danny Bibby?

Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Baptiste season 1 aired back in 2019

What happened at the end of Baptiste season 1?

TV & Movies