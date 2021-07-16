Bride and groom give wedding guests list of 10 bizarre rules they must stick to on their big day

The bizarre list of rules was shared to Reddit (stock images). Picture: Alamy

A wedding guest shared a list of rules they'd been told to stick to at an upcoming wedding.

A bride and groom who gave their wedding guests a list of 10 rules they need to stick to on their big day have sparked a huge stir online.

As reported by the Mirror, one of the guests shared the list on Reddit, and it includes some seriously questionable guidelines for the wedding.

The list starts with some fairly normal requests, including arriving 15-20 minutes early and not wearing white or ivory.

Wedding guest were asked to stick to a list of 10 rules (stock image). Picture: Getty

Things take a turn, however, as the list demands guests don't wear make-up and, bizarrely, not speak to the bride.

The full list is as follows:

Please arrive 15-30 minutes early Please DO NOT wear white, cream or ivory Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail Please do not fave a full face of makeup (sic) Do not record during the seramony (sic) Do not check in on FB (Facebook) until instructed Use #(redacted) when posting all pictures DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL Everyone will toast with Rémy. No acceptance (sic) Lastly must come with gift $75 or more or you want be admited in (sic)

The list finishes with the words: "If you have any questions or need clarification please call me directly."

It was shared on Reddit alongside the caption: "Kindly refrain from upstaging the bride on her big day — oh, and no admission without a gift of $75 or more".

Predictably, Reddit users were shocked by the bizarre list, with one writing: "Holy heck…run far away from these people."