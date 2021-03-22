Bride upset after guest fills seven takeaway boxes with food from the buffet

A bride has spoken of her shock after a guest filled takeaway boxes with food to take home from the wedding.

A bride was left upset after one of her wedding guests filled seven takeaway boxes up of food to take home with them after the wedding.

The woman revealed that they only had 25 guests at the wedding, and that the groom's best friend had asked if his daughter and her husband could attend.

The bride explained that she hadn't had a problem with the extra guests, but was left horrified by their actions during the wedding.

She took to social media to tell the story, writing: "So she shows up, without her husband, but with about 10 Tupperware containers. TO TAKE FOOD. WE had a buffet style wedding (I'm Polish in Western PA, and it's kinda tradition in our area) and we had a cookie table (look it up - also tradition, and amazing).

"She loaded up about 7 Tupperware containers with food to take home, took about 3 containers of homemade cookies, a couple of bottles of beer."

The bride added that she didn't notice at the time, but was later told by her dad what had happened.

Shockingly, the bride also revealed that the guest have her $5 as a gift.

The post continues: "Before anyone asks, she's not poor by any stretch of the imagination. She's probably better off than I am, and I'm assuming it's because she just freeloads from anyone and everyone she can! But seriously! Who tf does this?"

The post was shared on Reddit, and it has since racked up a number of comments from shocked users.

One wrote: "Wow! I hear about these people but luckily have never met one before. Unbelievable."

Another added: "Send her a bill".

