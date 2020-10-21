Bride slammed for demanding guests attend during pandemic and gift her £23k

The bride has been branded 'trashy' for asking her guests pay for her wedding and European honeymoon.

A wedding invitation in which a bride demanded cash off their guests to pay for both the big day and honeymoon has gone viral.

The bride has been branded 'trashy' by Reddit users after demanding that her family and friends hand over $30,000 (£23,000) for both her wedding and month-long 'European tour' honeymoon.

She also told guests that she hoped the coronavirus pandemic wouldn't dissuade them from attending, because they needed the gift money.

The invitation, which was shared to Reddit, reads: "Hope ya’ll are doing great and getting all of ya’ll wedding gifts (haha) prepared, your cold hard cash, and your large housewarming gifts…

"We really cannot wait to see you all (and receive your gifts LOL) this December."

She also added: "In all seriousness, we are asking our guests not to change their attendance because of Covid. We have a handful of guests decide not to attend our wedding because of Covid 'fears.'

"This is dangerous because we have a $20,000 + monetary goal MINIMUM.

"Ladies and gentleman most of this money will cover the cost of this amazing wedding and goes right back to you. This is for YOU.

"Think of all the food, drinks and fun you will have…

"Heaven forbid if ya’ll generous we will actually get to book out European tour. 

"Ideally you’ll donate upwards of $30,000 so [fiancé] and I can spend a month travelling, bar hopping, swinging and more in Europe."

The bride also said that coronavirus had 'added depression' into their lives, adding: "so we really need y'all to open your wallets and give a little bit. As a bit of a motivator, we have decided on some guest giving tiers-".

Bizarrely, the bride then offers x-rated incentives for cash - saying she'll mail them her 'wedding thong' if they gift between $1,000 and $1,500.

She also reveals that any guest who gifts $5,000 will be invited on the Honeymoon - though they'll have to 'sleep on the couch'.

Reddit users were shocked by the post, with one writing: "They get trashier the more we learn."

Another added: "How do these people have friends to begin with?"

