Bride and groom slammed for asking friends to pay for honeymoon - without inviting them to wedding

The bride and groom have been branded 'tacky' (stock image). Picture: Getty

The couple have been branded 'tacky' for asking their friends to contribute.

A bride and groom have been slammed online for asking their friends to give money toward their honeymoon without inviting them to the wedding.

The unnamed couple have been branded 'tacky' by Reddit users after a photo of the 'invitation' was shared on the site.

The invite reads: "As much as we would love for you to attend sadly our venue can not accommodate everyone.





The invitation was shared on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

"We are sure to keep you in our hearts in this celebration of love.

"If you would like to congratulate the bride and groom, rather than a registry, they are accepting money to aid in a beautiful honeymoon."

Many Reddit users were shocked by the invite, with one writing: "When did weddings specifically become fundraisers?"

Another added: "If I'm going to spend money on someone I want to be for something they'll want and use".

The bride and groom have been slammed online (stock image). Picture: Getty

And a third wrote: "I refer to any wedding invitations we receive as bills tbh."

The photo was shared on the subreddit r/weddingshaming, described as the "place to shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding party, in-laws, outlaws, guests, Uncle Bob, vendors... you name it, we shame it!"

