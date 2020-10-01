Outrage as 'distasteful' coronavirus Halloween masks are sold online

Coronavirus masks are being sold on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

Coronavirus themed masks are being sold this Halloween.

Amazon has vowed to remove coronavirus Halloween masks from their UK website after facing backlash.

The latex masks, which are being sold for £15 to £30, resemble an illustration of how the virus looks under the microscope.

Some are available in bright green and dull grey with red spikes, complete with scary teeth and eyes.

They are said to be 'suitable for adults and teenagers' and are being listed by a number of sellers on the marketplace.

The Halloween Coronavirus masks have been criticised. Picture: Amazon

One selling the 'Halloween Virus Ball' wrote in the description: "Wearing this mask will give a stunning and lasting impression of a lifetime at any events you attend".

Amazon has since said the masks are being removed, with a spokesman confirming: "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.

"These products are being removed."

The masks have also been branded 'hugely distasteful' by a charity.

Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients Association told The Sun: “These masks show a terrible lapse of judgement by the manufacturers and sellers, and I hope they will be removed from sale quickly.

“I've no doubt the great majority of people will find them hugely distasteful, and I can't imagine that many people would wish to wear one.”

This comes as officials have warned people to ditch the Halloween celebrations this year and stick to the social distancing rules currently in place.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, told the East Anglian Daily Times that trick or treaters should think twice about visiting houses this year.

She said: “We hope everybody follows the government guidelines. If visiting doorsteps, be sure to step back after knocking, so you are around two metres away from the person when they answer the door, and make sure everybody handwashes before and after eating and handling treats.”

