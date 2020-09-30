Creative mum shows how to make spooky Halloween baskets for just £12

30 September 2020, 12:16

Mum of two Hayley Chisholm created Halloween baskets
Mum of two Hayley Chisholm created Halloween baskets. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Hayley Chisholm has revealed how she created Halloween treats for her kids on a budget.

While kids might not be able to go trick-or-treating, or enjoy a Halloween party with their friends this year, that doesn’t mean they can’t get in the spooky spirit.

In fact, one mum has now revealed how she’s making this October 31st the most special yet with a homemade Halloween basket.

Mum of two Hayley Chisholm, 32, said she came up with the idea because she knows how much her two sons - Jayden and Archie - love waking up to a Christmas Eve box full of goodies during the festive period.

Hayley Chisholm created Halloween baskets for £12
Hayley Chisholm created Halloween baskets for £12. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

She then got to work putting together the creepy packages using supplies from the pound shop and Hobbycraft.

These include glow in the dark PJs, torches, slime cakes, as well as arts and crafts. And what’s more, they cost just £12 each.

Read More: Creepy little girl spotted outside haunted cemetery in Google street view

Hayley told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: "I know we are only in September but I have noticed the shops don’t seem to have the displays and stock for Halloween like they normally do, so I wanted to make sure that I bought the stuff I needed when I saw it!

“The pound shop and Hobbycraft is where most of the stuff is from. The gloves are just stuffed with sweets and I tied a ribbon around the top to keep them all in!

Hayley filled plastic gloves with sweets
Hayley filled plastic gloves with sweets. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

“For the hot chocolate, I used the little bottles from Hobbycraft and filled them with drinking chocolate and marshmallows.

"I had the baskets already at home but the stuff inside cost about £12 each.”

She also has a full day of fun planned for her boys, including a scavenger hunt around the house.

Hoping to inspire other parents to follow in her creative footsteps, Hayley added: "The good thing about making these yourself is you can add as little or as much stuff as you want or even use stuff you already have at home - the children will love them whatever you do!

"I think it’s important to share our ideas so that we can all try and help each other through these strange times and to ensure our children don’t miss out on the ‘fun’ times of the year!”

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, says: “The pandemic means that families can’t celebrate holidays like Halloween in the normal way.

“However, don’t let this get you down - make like Hayley and make the day special anyway!

“The Halloween baskets are a great idea that is affordable - and is sure to put a smile on any child’s face!”

Now Read: Poundland slammed as 'reckless' for selling Ouija boards for Halloween

