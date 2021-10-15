Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Halloween 2021 is set to be a big one for the nation as they get ready to make up for missing the spooky festivities last year due to the pandemic.

One of the best – and comfiest – ways you can get into the Halloween spirit is with a pair of spooky pyjamas, a fun t-shirt or a spooky jumper, and there are plenty of cool items on the high street.

Whether you just want to embrace the holiday, match with your partner or even your entire family, we've got the outfits for you.

From family sets, to cosy loungewear, here's our pick of the best Halloween clothes of 2021:

ASOS Skeleton T-Shirt, £12

ASOS skeleton t-shirt, £12.00. Picture: ASOS

Monki Cat Pyjama Top & Leggings, £30

Monki pyjamas, £30 for set. Picture: Monki

ASOS Men's Pumpkin Jumper, £30

ASOS pumpkin jumper, £30. Picture: ASOS

Shein Pumpkin Jumper, £11.49

Shein Pumpkin Jumper, £11.49. Picture: Shein

Shein Pumpkin Knit, £15.99

Shein Pumpkin Knit, £15.99. Picture: Shein

PrettyLittleThing Lazy Bones Pyjamas Set, £15.00

PrettyLittleThing Lazy Bones Pyjamas Set, £15.00. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Boohoo Maternity 'Pumpkin Smuggler' T-shirt, £8.00

Boohoo Maternity 'Pumpkin Smuggler' Halloween T-shirt, £8.00. Picture: Boohoo

Boohoo Halloween Pumpkin Placement Jumper, £12.00

Boohoo Halloween Pumpkin Placement Jumper, £12.00. Picture: Boohoo

Shein Pumpkin Print Tee And Trousers Pyjama Set, £17.99

