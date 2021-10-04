Pumpkin patches 2021: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about the UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 as the spookiest month of the year begins.

October is officially here, and we could not be more excited for scary films, dressing up and – of course – pumpkins.

Whether you like to carve them with the family, or use them for an autumnal decoration around the house, there's nothing quite like picking out your own.

Not only is picking your own pumpkins a fun day out for all, you can also snap some very cool photographs for your Instagram feed.

But, where to go? Well, the experts are Parkdean Resorts have put together a list of the best pumpkin patches across the UK.

And, to make things easier for you all, we've put together all the details from location to timings and prices:

1. Humble Bee's Pumpkin Patch, Scarborough

When: 23rd October 2021 - 30th October 2021

Price: £5-£8

More information: There will also be a Halloween Trail for visitors, but you must book to take part, which you can do here.

2. Laverock Hall Farm, Northumberland

When: 9th October 2021 - 24th October 2021 (Weekends Only)

Price: £2 - £6 per pumpkin depending on size

More information: No booking needed, for more information visit the website here.

Do you live in Northumberland/the North East?

Do you like Halloween?

Do you want to pick your own pumpkin?

Did you know we have a pick your own patch right here on our farm near Blythhttps://t.co/nhkUkzEjgp#pumpkins #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/Z1S6LGi8Hb — LaverockHallBirdFood (@LaverokBirdFood) October 3, 2021

3. Foxes Farm Produce, Essex

When: 9th & 10th October, 16th & 17th October, 18th- 31st October

Price: £6 per family, £2 for additional tickets (Pumpkins cost between £1.50 - £12)

More information: You will need to book tickets to attend the patch at the Colchester or Basildon site, visit the website here.

🎃 FURTHER TICKETS RELEASED FOR THIS WEEKEND - Don't miss out as we have limited slots this year and we will sell out. 🎃 https://t.co/LiyR2Ar4wp

Come out and get some fresh air and enjoy the outdoor experience at pumpkin patch and you can visit now. pic.twitter.com/qqNgb8MVg1 — Foxes Farm Produce (@FoxesProduce) October 8, 2020

4. Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Scotland

When: From early to mid October

Price: Unknown

More information: For more information, call them on 01309 641259.

5. Cowbridge Farm, Wales

When: Picking has started and will continue everyday with no booking required

Price: Unknown

More information: Open everyday 9:00 - 18:00 on Monday to Saturday and 10:00 - 14:00 on Sunday. For more information, call 07814 220172.

6. Hill Farm, Norfolk

When: From Wednesday 6th October between the hours of 9:00 - 16:00.

Price: Unknown

More information: Expected to run throughout October or until stock lasts. For more information, call 01603 737359.

Thank you so much Hill Farm Horstead for your amazing pumpkins straight from the field! Do pop and see them for friendly service and all local produce.#thelastpumpkinsinnorfolk pic.twitter.com/GUAAv0Tr47 — Spruce (@SpruceChristmas) October 31, 2020

7. East Grange, Durham

🎃 The pumpkins are in 🙌! We spent the beginning of the week planting over 15000 seedlings in 6 acres of land 🌱. Hopefully the weather will be on our side and this rain and a bit more sun will help them grow🌞🌧️. https://t.co/asmYtp8aB1. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/KyUEUFHmfA — East Grange 🌾 & 🎄 & 🎃 (@eastgrangefarm) June 8, 2020

When: Saturday 16th October - Sunday 31st October (depending on demand)

Price: £5 per vehicle (includes £5 pre-paid voucher which will be redeemed off any pumpkins you purchase).

More information: Pumpkins priced at £1- £12 depending on size, tickets are required to visit. Book them here.