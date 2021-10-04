Pumpkin patches 2021: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

4 October 2021, 16:08

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out
The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about the UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 as the spookiest month of the year begins.

October is officially here, and we could not be more excited for scary films, dressing up and – of course – pumpkins.

Whether you like to carve them with the family, or use them for an autumnal decoration around the house, there's nothing quite like picking out your own.

Not only is picking your own pumpkins a fun day out for all, you can also snap some very cool photographs for your Instagram feed.

But, where to go? Well, the experts are Parkdean Resorts have put together a list of the best pumpkin patches across the UK.

And, to make things easier for you all, we've put together all the details from location to timings and prices:

1. Humble Bee's Pumpkin Patch, Scarborough

When: 23rd October 2021 - 30th October 2021

Price: £5-£8

More information: There will also be a Halloween Trail for visitors, but you must book to take part, which you can do here.

2. Laverock Hall Farm, Northumberland

When: 9th October 2021 - 24th October 2021 (Weekends Only)

Price: £2 - £6 per pumpkin depending on size

More information: No booking needed, for more information visit the website here.

3. Foxes Farm Produce, Essex

When: 9th & 10th October, 16th & 17th October, 18th- 31st October

Price: £6 per family, £2 for additional tickets (Pumpkins cost between £1.50 - £12)

More information: You will need to book tickets to attend the patch at the Colchester or Basildon site, visit the website here.

4. Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Scotland

When: From early to mid October

Price: Unknown

More information: For more information, call them on 01309 641259.

5. Cowbridge Farm, Wales

When: Picking has started and will continue everyday with no booking required

Price: Unknown

More information: Open everyday 9:00 - 18:00 on Monday to Saturday and 10:00 - 14:00 on Sunday. For more information, call 07814 220172.

6. Hill Farm, Norfolk

When: From Wednesday 6th October between the hours of 9:00 - 16:00.

Price: Unknown

More information: Expected to run throughout October or until stock lasts. For more information, call 01603 737359.

7. East Grange, Durham

When: Saturday 16th October - Sunday 31st October (depending on demand)

Price: £5 per vehicle (includes £5 pre-paid voucher which will be redeemed off any pumpkins you purchase).

More information: Pumpkins priced at £1- £12 depending on size, tickets are required to visit. Book them here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down for millions

Why are WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook not working?

Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery

Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery
People are already panic buying their turkeys for Christmas

Christmas dinner panic buying already started as turkey sales surge by 400 per cent

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a high street outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gingham mini skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Travel rules have changed in the UK

All the changes to travel rules today as amber lists scrapped

News

Trending on Heart

Squid Game honeycomb candy recipe

Squid Game cookie recipe: how to make the game two biscuits

TV & Movies

It's unlikely that Maid will be renewed for season two

Maid season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Netflix

You can watch all episodes of Midnight Mass season one on Netflix now

Midnight Mass season two: will there be a second series of the show?

Netflix

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Maid is based on a memoir written by Stephanie Land

Is Netflix's Maid based on a true story?

Netflix

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

Maid is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Maid are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A new theory about Monsters Inc character Boo could change everything...

Monsters Inc fans have a theory about what really happened to Boo

TV & Movies

John Barrowman will not return to Dancing On Ice next year

John Barrowman will not return as Dancing On Ice judge

TV & Movies

Little Mix podcast

Little Mix announce exciting new podcast The Power of Little Mix

Celebrities

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

TV & Movies

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

TV & Movies

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

TV & Movies